Heat vs. 76ers: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for February 26

The Philadelphia 76ers (32-26) host the Miami Heat (31-28) tonight in a critical Eastern Conference matchup with significant playoff seeding implications. In the Eastern Conference, Philly sits in the No. 6 position and the Heat are just 1.5 games behind in eighth. Philadelphia enters as a slight 2.5-point favorite and looks to build on a two-game winning streak, while Miami aims to bounce back from a loss Tuesday night in Milwaukee.

Statistically, the game features a clash of styles. All-Star Tyrese Maxey leads the 76ers’ attack, averaging 29.1 points per game, and will be tasked with navigating a Miami defense anchored by Bam Adebayo, who is averaging nearly a double-double with 18.3 points and 9.8 rebounds.

That said, whenever Philly is involved, the availability of star power and specifically Joel Embiid is a defining factor in the game. Embiid is listed as probable despite managing right knee and shin soreness. The former MVP returned from a five-game absence on Tuesday to drop 27 points against Indiana. However, Philadelphia will remain without Paul George, who is currently serving 25-game suspension for the use of prohibited substances. The Heat have their own health concerns heading into this one. Key contributor Nikola Jovic is out with a back injury and point guard Davion Mitchell is questionable due to illness.

The Heat have historically performed well in this matchup, winning five straight head-to-head games since the start of the 2024-25 season.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game Details and How to Watch Live: Heat at 76ers

Date: Thursday, February 26, 2026

Time: 7PM EST

Site: Xfinity Mobile Arena

City: Philadelphia, PA

Network/Streaming: FanDuel Sports Network Sun, NBC Sports Philadelphia

Game Odds: Heat at 76ers

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Miami Heat (+130), Philadelphia 76ers (-155)

Miami Heat (+130), Philadelphia 76ers (-155) Spread: 76ers -2.5

76ers -2.5 Total: 239.5 points

This game opened Philly -2.5 with the Total set at 237.5.

Expected Starting Lineups: Heat at 76ers

Miami Heat

PG Davion Mitchell

SG Pelle Larsson

SF Norman Powell

PF Andrew Wiggins

C Bam Adebayo

Philadelphia 76ers

PG Tyrese Maxey

SG VJ Edgecombe

SF Kelly Oubre Jr.

PF Dominick Barlow

C Joel Embiid

Injury Report: Heat at 76ers

Miami Heat



Nikola Jovic (back) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game

Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid (knee) is listed as probable for tonight’s game

(knee) is listed as probable for tonight’s game Johni Broome (knee) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game

Important stats, trends and insights: Heat at 76ers

The Heat are 14-17 on the road this season

The 76ers are 15-15 at home this season

The 76ers are 31-25-2 ATS this season

The Heat are 34-24-1 ATS this season

The OVER has cashed in 31 of the Heat’s 59 games this season (31-28)

The OVER has cashed in 30 of Philadelphia’s 58 games this season (30-28)

Quentin Grimes has scored at least 10 points in each of his last 4 games and in 6 of his last 8

has scored at least 10 points in each of his last 4 games and in 6 of his last 8 VJ Edgecombe has scored 24 and 23 points in his last 2 games

has scored 24 and 23 points in his last 2 games Kel‘el Ware has pulled down at least 12 rebounds in 4 of his last 6 games

has pulled down at least 12 rebounds in 4 of his last 6 games Pelle Larsson has collected 5 assists in each of his last 2 games

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for tonight’s Heat and 76ers’ game:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the 76ers on the Moneyline

Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the 76ers on the Moneyline Spread: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on Philadelphia -2.5

Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on Philadelphia -2.5 Total: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 239.5

