Former All-Star Marques Johnson still dunking at age 70

Marques Johnson is a hoops legend. He is a Crenshaw High School icon who helped lead the UCLA Bruins to a national championship at the end of the John Wooden era (and was the first winner of The Wooden Award), was a No. 3 pick of the Milwaukee Bucks in 1977 and went on to play 11 years in the NBA, was a five-time All-Star and three-time All-NBA player who averaged 20.1 points and 7 rebounds a game for his career.

And at age 70, the 6'7" Johnson can still dunk.

Still dunking at 70 years old!!! 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/2CGYFac1Hd — Elder Marques Johnson (@olskool888) February 23, 2026

Johnson has been dunking on his birthday for 15 years, ever since, as a joke, he jumped over two Matchbox cars in a joking play off Blake Griffin’s over-a-car dunk at the 2011 All-Star Game.

At 70, the long-time Bucks color analyst can still throw it down.