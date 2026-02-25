Former All-Star Marques Johnson still dunking at age 70

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX Daytona trophy
2026 SuperMotocross Round 8, Daytona: Top finishes, previous winners, historic results, who to watch
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
MLB: Spring Training-Chicago White Sox at Seattle Mariners
Cal Raleigh not focused on trying for another 60-homer season in Seattle
MLB: Spring Training-Pittsburgh Pirates at Atlanta Braves
Paul Skenes loses 4 strikes to ABS challenges in Cy Young Award winner’s spring training debut

Top Clips

nbc_pft_mikemacdonald_260225.jpg
Macdonald: NFC West ‘a really tough division’
nbc_roto_jonathankuminga_260225.jpg
Pick up Kuminga if Johnson’s hip injury lingers
nbc_pft_toddmonken_260225.jpg
Monken describes approach to year one with Browns

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX Daytona trophy
2026 SuperMotocross Round 8, Daytona: Top finishes, previous winners, historic results, who to watch
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
MLB: Spring Training-Chicago White Sox at Seattle Mariners
Cal Raleigh not focused on trying for another 60-homer season in Seattle
MLB: Spring Training-Pittsburgh Pirates at Atlanta Braves
Paul Skenes loses 4 strikes to ABS challenges in Cy Young Award winner’s spring training debut

Top Clips

nbc_pft_mikemacdonald_260225.jpg
Macdonald: NFC West ‘a really tough division’
nbc_roto_jonathankuminga_260225.jpg
Pick up Kuminga if Johnson’s hip injury lingers
nbc_pft_toddmonken_260225.jpg
Monken describes approach to year one with Browns

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Former All-Star Marques Johnson still dunking at age 70

  
Published February 25, 2026 05:49 PM

Marques Johnson is a hoops legend. He is a Crenshaw High School icon who helped lead the UCLA Bruins to a national championship at the end of the John Wooden era (and was the first winner of The Wooden Award), was a No. 3 pick of the Milwaukee Bucks in 1977 and went on to play 11 years in the NBA, was a five-time All-Star and three-time All-NBA player who averaged 20.1 points and 7 rebounds a game for his career.

And at age 70, the 6'7" Johnson can still dunk.

Johnson has been dunking on his birthday for 15 years, ever since, as a joke, he jumped over two Matchbox cars in a joking play off Blake Griffin’s over-a-car dunk at the 2011 All-Star Game.

At 70, the long-time Bucks color analyst can still throw it down.