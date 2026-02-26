Suns’ owner Mat Ishbia offers $1 million prize for All-Star Dunk, 3-Point contests. Except he probably can’t.

Having shoot-from-the-hip Phoenix Suns’ owner Mat Ishbia appear on ESPN’s ‘The Pat McAfee Show’ seems a perfect cocktail for something a little unhinged to happen. And it did (as reported by Brian Windhorst at ESPN):

Ishbia offered a $1 million prize to the winners of the Dunk Contest and 3-Point Contest at next year’s All-Star Game in Phoenix (plus $1 million to charity in the name of the winner).

“Let’s get the best guys in. Let’s make it awesome.”

It makes a great soundbite, and Ishbia’s heart is in the right place trying to get stars to the events, but...

Ishbia did not consult with the NBA league office before making the offer. If he had, he would have been told the payout would violate the CBA and its existing bonus structure, something confirmed by both the league office and the players’ union to Windhorst.

Getting stars to do the 3-Point Contest is never a problem — and defending champion Damian Lillard is already talking to Stephen Curry about next year’s contest, and getting Devin Booker and Klay Thompson to join them. There is always a stacked field for this event.

The Dunk Contest is another matter. Keshad Johnson won this year’s contest over a field of Carter Bryant, Jase Richardson and Jaxson Hayes. The last time an All-Star from that season won the Dunk Contest was Blake Griffin jumping over a car in Los Angeles in 2011.

A big pool of bonus money might help change the dynamic of the Dunk Context, but Ishbia is going to have to find another way to make that a reality.