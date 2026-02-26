Suns’ owner Mat Ishbia offers $1 million prize for All-Star Dunk, 3-Point contests. Except he probably can’t.

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Slalom
How to watch FIS Alpine skiing World Cup during 2025-26 season; broadcast schedule
NCAA Basketball: Ohio State at Michigan State
No. 13 Michigan State vs. No. 8 Purdue predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for February 26
MLB: Boston Red Sox at Toronto Blue Jays
Report: Veteran Max Scherzer, Toronto Blue Jays agree to one-year, $3 million deal

Top Clips

nbc_nfl_bcisse_260226.jpg
Cisse on mental preparation ahead of gameday
nbc_pft_jermodmccoy_260226.jpg
Tennessee’s McCoy talks relationship with Mahomes
nbc_nfl_dangeloponds_260226.jpg
Ponds details how he became Cignetti’s best player

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Slalom
How to watch FIS Alpine skiing World Cup during 2025-26 season; broadcast schedule
NCAA Basketball: Ohio State at Michigan State
No. 13 Michigan State vs. No. 8 Purdue predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for February 26
MLB: Boston Red Sox at Toronto Blue Jays
Report: Veteran Max Scherzer, Toronto Blue Jays agree to one-year, $3 million deal

Top Clips

nbc_nfl_bcisse_260226.jpg
Cisse on mental preparation ahead of gameday
nbc_pft_jermodmccoy_260226.jpg
Tennessee’s McCoy talks relationship with Mahomes
nbc_nfl_dangeloponds_260226.jpg
Ponds details how he became Cignetti’s best player

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Suns’ owner Mat Ishbia offers $1 million prize for All-Star Dunk, 3-Point contests. Except he probably can’t.

  
Published February 26, 2026 11:05 AM

Having shoot-from-the-hip Phoenix Suns’ owner Mat Ishbia appear on ESPN’s ‘The Pat McAfee Show’ seems a perfect cocktail for something a little unhinged to happen. And it did (as reported by Brian Windhorst at ESPN):

Ishbia offered a $1 million prize to the winners of the Dunk Contest and 3-Point Contest at next year’s All-Star Game in Phoenix (plus $1 million to charity in the name of the winner).

“Let’s get the best guys in. Let’s make it awesome.”

It makes a great soundbite, and Ishbia’s heart is in the right place trying to get stars to the events, but...

Ishbia did not consult with the NBA league office before making the offer. If he had, he would have been told the payout would violate the CBA and its existing bonus structure, something confirmed by both the league office and the players’ union to Windhorst.

Getting stars to do the 3-Point Contest is never a problem — and defending champion Damian Lillard is already talking to Stephen Curry about next year’s contest, and getting Devin Booker and Klay Thompson to join them. There is always a stacked field for this event.

The Dunk Contest is another matter. Keshad Johnson won this year’s contest over a field of Carter Bryant, Jase Richardson and Jaxson Hayes. The last time an All-Star from that season won the Dunk Contest was Blake Griffin jumping over a car in Los Angeles in 2011.

A big pool of bonus money might help change the dynamic of the Dunk Context, but Ishbia is going to have to find another way to make that a reality.

Mentions
Damian Lillard.png Damian Lillard GSW_Curry_Stephen.jpg Stephen Curry