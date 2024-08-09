 Skip navigation
MX 2024 Rd 09 Unadilla Rainy Conditions.jpg
Prepped for success: Why a little rain won’t slow the Unadilla National
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Tight end Oscar Delp (Cumming, Georgia/West Forsyth H.S.), the four-star prospect, was officially today as a 2022 All-American.
All-Americans Named to John Mackey Award Watch List
Syracuse v Clemson
Seven All-Americans Named to Davey O’Brien Award Watch List

Top Clips

nbc_golf_womensamateurehl_240809.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Women’s Amateur, Quarterfinals
nbc_golf_wyndhamrd1_240809.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Wyndham Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_gc_finalthoughts_240809.jpg
Women’s golf set for ‘unpredictable’ final round

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Kerr reportedly to start Kevin Durant over Jrue Holiday in gold medal game

  
Published August 9, 2024 07:30 PM

In the ultimate clutch moment, in the fourth quarter of a semi-final matchup with Serbia as the USA’s gold medal dreams were fading into nothing (or maybe bronze), Steve Kerr trusted the old lions of the NBA: Kevin Durant, LeBron James and Stephen Curry. They delivered in the most dramatic way possible.

Against France in the gold medal game Saturday, Kerr isn’t waiting for the final minutes, he is going to start Durant, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic. He will replace Jrue Holiday in the starting five.

This isn’t a huge shock. First, France has real size in their lineup, especially with Victor Wembanyama in the lineup, and Durant is just bigger than Holiday. Second, before we knew how long Durant would be sidelined — through the entire set of exhibition games before the Olympics — the expectation was that Durant would move into the starting lineup. Maybe there’s an argument to be made for sticking with the rotation that has been winning, but Kerr understandably does not want to play around in the gold medal game when a talented French team will be fired up and playing in front of a raucous crowd. (The USA better expect plenty of unfriendly whistles, as well.)

This makes the starting five Stephen Curry, Devin Booker, LeBron James, Durant and Joel Embiid. Expect Anthony Davis to be quick off the bench as Kerr will need his size and mobility against France.

The USA will play France for the gold medal in Paris starting at 12:30 p.m. Eastern. You can follow along with all the action with our live blog here at NBCSports.com, and if you want to watch, the game will be broadcast on NBC or can be streamed on Peacock.

Mentions
