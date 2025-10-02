Kevin Durant on Houston: ‘I do see myself signing a contract extension’

From the day Kevin Durant was traded — casting a shadow over Game 7 of the NBA Finals before it even tipped off — it was expected that he would sign a two-year, nine-figure contract extension in Houston. It was a question of when, not if.

Houston has opened training camp, and the when has yet to happen. Not that it is concerning anyone.

“I do see myself signing a contract extension. I can’t tell you exactly when it’ll happen, but I do see it happening,” Durant said at Rockets media day.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst echoed that, speaking on the Hoop Collective Podcast.

“I’ve talked to the Durant camp, and even beyond what Kevin said [at media day], there’s very good optimism that they’re going to have a deal. But, ain’t a deal till it’s a deal.”

Durant can sign a max extension of two years, up to $122 million. The two-year part is non-negotiable. Durant wants it, and the Rockets can’t give him more than two years due to the over-38 rule in the CBA (a rule that limits the length of contracts for older players, something owners have had in place for a few CBAs now to protect themselves from themselves).

As always, it’s about the money. It was always expected that Durant would take less than the max to get to a place he could contend for a title — but not that much less. The expectation prior to the trade was that Durant still wanted two years and north of $100 million, something closer in average to the $54.7 million he is making this season. The sides are undoubtedly hashing it out, and the fact that the Rockets are also discussing an extension with Tari Eason (and any extension he signs would take effect next season) complicates the long-term financial picture.

That said, a deal will get done.

In the end, the Rockets need Durant. He is a perfect fix for their half-court offensive woes, the issue that led to them getting bounced in the first round of the playoffs as the No. 2 seed last April. Durant averaged 26.6 points, six rebounds, and 4.2 assists a game last season while shooting 43% from three-point range. At age 37, Durant is still a walking half-court offense in and of himself.

The sides will come to a deal. Eventually. And neither side seems particularly stressed about it at this point.