Kevin Durant takes issue with DeMarcus Cousins saying there were fights in Suns’ locker room

Kevin Durant and DeMarcus Cousins were teammates on the 2018-19 Golden State Warriors, a team that reached the NBA Finals before physically falling apart in that series (including Durant’s torn Achilles).

Those former teammates were respectfully disagreeing on social media in recent days when Cousins said that he was told there were fights in the Suns locker room last season. It started with Durant refuting that claim.

I have to contest this 94 footer. This some bullshit to throw on us. Yea yea yea we were trash this year ha ha ha but we NEVER got close to this. NEVER https://t.co/JfjA7wmLa7 — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) June 20, 2025

Cousins shot back that he got this info from one of the Suns players, but KD was not backing down from his point it didn’t happen.

Whoa whoa Boog, I don’t want no problems with you or anybody on earth. I

Promise, all I’m saying is your source is lying. https://t.co/tvSWexCtCb — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) June 20, 2025

While it was no secret around the league that things were not great in the Suns’ locker room last season, the prevailing sentiment was that it was more apathy than hostility. Things just didn’t click, and that showed on the court. There is tension in every locker room over the course of a marathon NBA season, but did that rise to the level of a physical fight in Phoenix?

Durant was in the locker room and said no, we’ll go with the first-hand account in this case.

Things will be very different in the Suns’ locker room next season, whatever it looks like.