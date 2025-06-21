 Skip navigation
Top News

MLB: Seattle Mariners at Chicago Cubs
Cal Raleigh breaks Johnny Bench’s record for homers by a catcher before All-Star break
Syndication: Pocono Record
NASCAR Saturday schedule at Pocono Raceway
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at Arizona Diamondbacks
Pirates’ Santana suspended 4 games by MLB for a confrontation with a fan, but is appealing decision

Top Clips

nbc_golf_justinthomasgc_250620.jpg
Thomas using ‘creativity’ to fuel Travelers rise
nbc_golf_scottieschefflersegmentv2_250620.jpg
Scheffler enters Travelers Round 3 in good shape
nbc_golf_lpga_kpmgrd2hl_250620.jpg
HLs: 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Kevin Durant takes issue with DeMarcus Cousins saying there were fights in Suns’ locker room

  
Published June 21, 2025 10:23 AM

Kevin Durant and DeMarcus Cousins were teammates on the 2018-19 Golden State Warriors, a team that reached the NBA Finals before physically falling apart in that series (including Durant’s torn Achilles).

Those former teammates were respectfully disagreeing on social media in recent days when Cousins said that he was told there were fights in the Suns locker room last season. It started with Durant refuting that claim.

Cousins shot back that he got this info from one of the Suns players, but KD was not backing down from his point it didn’t happen.

While it was no secret around the league that things were not great in the Suns’ locker room last season, the prevailing sentiment was that it was more apathy than hostility. Things just didn’t click, and that showed on the court. There is tension in every locker room over the course of a marathon NBA season, but did that rise to the level of a physical fight in Phoenix?

Durant was in the locker room and said no, we’ll go with the first-hand account in this case.

Things will be very different in the Suns’ locker room next season, whatever it looks like.

Mentions
PHX_Durant_Kevin.jpg Kevin Durant Phoenix Suns Primary Logo Phoenix Suns