Knicks All-Star Jalen Brunson leaves game after non-contact knee injury

Knicks All-Star and offensive engine Jalen Brunson went down with an apparent knee injury in the first minute of Sunday’s game against the Cavaliers and did not return to the game.

This is concerning because it is a non-contact injury — Brunson curled in from the left wing, got the ball, elevated to take a jump shot while moving along the free throw line, and instantly grabbed his knee in clear pain. There was no apparent contact from defender Isaac Okoro.

Full possession of the Jalen Brunson injury.



It appears to be a non-contact knee injury. He grabs at his left knee. pic.twitter.com/HnYUzMtXuS https://t.co/hs8vKIpCu5 — KnicksMuse (@KnicksMuse) March 4, 2024

Brunson had to be helped back to the locker room and the Knicks say he is questionable to return due to a sore left knee (that sounds optimistic).

Jalen Brunson (sore left knee) is questionable to return. — NY_KnicksPR (@NY_KnicksPR) March 4, 2024

Brunson is the beating heart of the Knicks offense averaging 27.7 points per game with 40.7% shooting from 3, plus he dishes out 6.7 assists per night. The Knicks outscore opponents by 5.8 points per 100 possessions when he is on the court, and Brunson is on track for an All-NBA spot if he plays enough games.

The four most important players to the Knicks — Brunson, Julius Randle, OG Anunoby and Mitchell Robinson — all are currently out with injuries.

While the Knicks sit fourth in the Eastern Conference at 35-26, they are just 1.5 games ahead of the eighth-seed Pacers — the Knicks are in a jumbled group in the middle of the conference and if Brunson misses time (especially significant time) it will be hard for New York to stay in the top six and out of the play-in.