Knicks' Josh Hart agrees to play for USA in World Cup, rounds out Team USA roster

  Kurt Helin,
  Kurt Helin
  
Published July 2, 2023 09:09 PM
Miami Heat v New York Knicks - NBA

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - MAY 10: Josh Hart (3) of the New York Knicks is seen before the Game 5 of NBA second-round playoff basketball game against the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden in New York, United States on May 10, 2023. (Photo by Selcuk Acar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Team USA heads to Manilla and the World Cup with plenty of talent, a lot of athleticism and youth, and a lack of experience on the international stage (and with the international game).

USA Basketball rounded out its 12-man roster for the World Cup with the announcement Sunday that the Knicks’ Josh Hart will join the team, a story broken by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

We now know the entire 12-man roster expected to represent America this summer. Here Team USA:

Point Guards: Jalen Brunson, Tyrese Haliburton,
Wings: Anthony Edwards, Brandon Ingram, Mikal Bridges, Austin Reaves, Josh Hart
Power Forwards: Paolo Banchero, Cameron Johnson
Centers: Jaren Jackson Jr., Walker Kessler, Bobby Portis

This roster is an impressive collection of rising stars in the NBA, but not one of those players has ever suited up in a World Cup or Olympics before. The international game is different — the level of physicality allowed, the rules, even the ball — and it takes some adjustment, even for the best players in the world.

The World Cup tips off on August 25, with games played across the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia, with 32 teams participating (Team USA will play all its games in Manilla). Play starts in the group stage, where the teams are divided into eight groups of four, and the top two teams in each group advance to the 16-team, tournament-style knockout round. The USA is in Group C with Greece (likely led by Giannis Antetokounmpo), New Zealand and Jordan.

The World Cup is the primary qualifier for the Paris Olympics, which puts some pressure on the younger American squad.

The USA will conduct a training camp in Las Vegas in August, after which they will play Puerto Rico in an exhibition before heading to Abu Dhabi and, eventually, the World Cup.

