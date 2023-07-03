Knicks’ Josh Hart agrees to play for USA in World Cup, rounds out Team USA roster

Team USA heads to Manilla and the World Cup with plenty of talent, a lot of athleticism and youth, and a lack of experience on the international stage (and with the international game).

USA Basketball rounded out its 12-man roster for the World Cup with the announcement Sunday that the Knicks’ Josh Hart will join the team, a story broken by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

New York Knicks G Josh Hart has committed to the final roster spot on the 12-man Team USA FIBA World Cup team this summer in the Philippines, sources tell ESPN. He joins his Knicks teammate Jalen Brunson on the American team. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 2, 2023

We now know the entire 12-man roster expected to represent America this summer. Here Team USA:

Point Guards: Jalen Brunson, Tyrese Haliburton,

Wings: Anthony Edwards, Brandon Ingram, Mikal Bridges, Austin Reaves, Josh Hart

Power Forwards: Paolo Banchero, Cameron Johnson

Centers: Jaren Jackson Jr., Walker Kessler, Bobby Portis

This roster is an impressive collection of rising stars in the NBA, but not one of those players has ever suited up in a World Cup or Olympics before. The international game is different — the level of physicality allowed, the rules, even the ball — and it takes some adjustment, even for the best players in the world.

The World Cup tips off on August 25, with games played across the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia, with 32 teams participating (Team USA will play all its games in Manilla). Play starts in the group stage, where the teams are divided into eight groups of four, and the top two teams in each group advance to the 16-team, tournament-style knockout round. The USA is in Group C with Greece (likely led by Giannis Antetokounmpo), New Zealand and Jordan.

The World Cup is the primary qualifier for the Paris Olympics, which puts some pressure on the younger American squad.

The USA will conduct a training camp in Las Vegas in August, after which they will play Puerto Rico in an exhibition before heading to Abu Dhabi and, eventually, the World Cup.

