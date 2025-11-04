Knicks overcome sluggish start, ride Karl Anthony Towns to emphatic 119-102 win over Wizards

The Knicks came off the NYC Marathon weekend looking a little sluggish on Monday night at Madison Square Garden. The veteran team was slow to react on defense and stagnant on offense, while the youthful Wizards pushed the pace and had the Knicks on their heels, taking a 30-22 lead at the end of the first quarter.

However, much like the NYC Marathon, an NBA game is a grind, and even though the Wizards gave the Knicks everything they could handle for half of the contest, the Knicks adjusted to the younger team’s length and athleticism. The Knicks came out of halftime and clamped down on the Wizards’ transition offense while swinging the ball beautifully to get repeated open looks from beyond the arc. The adjustments led to a 41-24 third-quarter advantage that helped fuel a 119-102 win.

On the night, five Knicks hit multiple three-point shots, led by Karl Anthony Towns, who went 3-of-8 from beyond the arc and led all scorers with 33 points to go along with 13 rebounds, five assists, and two steals. Six other Knicks finished in double figures, with OG Anunoby having 16 points, six rebounds, and five steals and Josh Hart chipping in 12 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists off the bench.

On the other side, Alex Sarr and Kyshawn George continued their breakout seasons for the Wizards in a losing effort. Sarr finished with 19 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, and two steals, while George had 15 points, five rebounds, three steals, and two assists. It wasn’t enough tonight, but it’s enough to give Wizards’ fans plenty of hope for the future.

This was a Karl-Anthony Towns statement game

The Knicks clearly wanted to attack through Towns tonight. The center hit a three off a pick-and-pop for the first points in the game, and the Knicks used him as the hub of the offense in the perimeter pick-and-roll game right from the start. He finished the quarter with eight points and three assists while shooting 2-of-3 from deep, and it seemed like Towns would flourish on the perimeter for much of the game.

However, the team also felt comfortable having Towns try and bully second-year center Alex Sarr in the post. At one point in the second quarter, Towns aggressively backed Sarr down until he was under the basket and then emphatically dunked on the young Wizards center. That’s not a small feat since Sarr is 2nd in the NBA with 2.2 blocks per game and is 4th in contested shots.

Perhaps the added emphasis on Towns creating offense was a response to the big man’s slow start to the season in Mike Brown’s offense. Towns came into the game averaging 18.3 points and 2.8 assists, while shooting 35.7% from three and 38% overall. All of those numbers would be essentially the worst marks he’s posted in any season of his career. A 2-for-12 performance three games ago against the Bucks seemed to be the nadir for Towns, and the big man has been slowly crawling back to his previous levels before having arguably his best game of the season tonight.

Getting Towns comfortable in the offense is crucial for the Knicks if they want to ultimately hoist a trophy at the end of the season. They don’t want to be as reliant on Jalen Brunson dominating the offense with the ball in his hands. They want to run a faster scheme that relies on hitting the extra pass and making the defense work. They have to get comfortable doing that while Towns also feels confident that he can get his looks in that type of scheme without having to force isolation post possessions, like he did against Kyle Kuzma in that Bucks game.

On Monday, Towns showed that he’s capable of taking his man off the dribble and capitalizing on a mismatch while also cutting off the ball, hitting spot-up threes, and working within the flow of the larger offense. Now, the Knicks just need to see him do it regularly.

Washington plays fast and loose, and it’s both fun and dangerous

The Wizards are the second youngest team in the NBA, with an average age of 23.78. Only the Brooklyn Nets have a younger roster. Given that, it’s no surprise that this team wants to play fast.

The Wizards came into Monday ranking 2nd in the NBA in pace . The Knicks, who have talked about wanting to play faster, ranked 28th. Early on, the Wizards’ pace and athleticism were a major problem for the Knicks. Washington was too quick and physical defensively when the Knicks tried to use the pick-and-roll to create offensive opportunities. The Wizards were also too athletic and long when the Knicks tried to thread the needle on passes through minuscule passing lanes.

When the Knicks would miss a shot or give the ball away, the Wizards were down the court on the other end in a hurry. In the first quarter, the Wizards had nine assists and were shooting nearly 75% from the field while taking a surprising eight-point lead. Of course, they also had seven turnovers and would ultimately finish the game with 20.

That’s a little bit of the gift and the curse of playing at the speed that the Wizards do, with the lack of experience that they have. There will be stretches of games where their young, physical defenders like George and Bilal Coulibaly frustrate their opponents and allow the offense to get plenty of easy buckets. There will also be stretches where the Wizards play a bit too out of control, throwing wild passes or losing control of the handle in traffic.

It makes for entertaining basketball, and the Wizards may very well iron out the kinks and become a really tough matchup in the second half of the season, but right now they’re going through the growing pains.

The Knicks are finally leaning into the NBA’s three-point landscape

When the Knicks made a coaching change and moved on from Tom Thibodeau after making the Eastern Conference Finals last season, it was a clear message that his style of play was not one that the front office believed could win them a title. The change to new head coach Mike Brown has not only brought an increased focus on pace and ball movement but a vast uptick in three-point frequency.

Coming into Monday’s game, the Knicks were 3rd in the NBA with 44.3 three-point attempts per game and led the league in corner three-point attempts per game. That’s a stark change from last year, when the Knicks were 27th in the NBA at 34 attempts per game. Last year, they shot 36.9%, which was 9th-best in the league, and this year they are shooting 36.5%, which is 13th in the league.

However, the looks they are getting are better.

Entering Monday, the Knicks were getting the 4th most open threes per game at 18.8 per game. Open, according to NBA.com, is when there is not a defender within four to six feet. Last year, the Knicks had 15.3 open threes a game and just 14.5 wide-open threes per game, no defender within six feet, second-to-last in the league. This year’s Knicks team came into tonight getting 18.7 wide-open three-point shots per game. However, they were shooting just 36.6% on them, which was 21st in the league.

Things weren’t much different on Monday. In the first quarter, the Knicks took 26 shots, and 13 of them were from beyond the arc. They were just 3-for-13 in the first quarter and trailed 30-22. Midway through the third quarter, they were 9-for-26 from beyond the arc, and it seemed like it would be another rough shooting night from beyond the arc before the shots started to fall, and they wound up hitting 6-of-10 from deep in the quarter.

That quarter alone should be proof that this approach is an exciting one for the Knicks. The quality of shots the team is generating is significantly improved, and they’re running a scheme that will allow them to score points in bunches without taxing their best players with slow-developing, dribble-heavy possessions. If those open looks start to fall consistently, as they did in the third quarter, the Knicks are going to be tough for anybody to beat.