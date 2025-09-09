 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Register Guard
World Track and Field Championships event previews: key athletes, storylines for Tokyo
TGL presented by SoFi: JUP v ATL
Tiger Woods hitting balls again at charity event in New York City
NFL: Tennessee Titans at Denver Broncos
Getting Defensive: Week 2 fantasy plays led by Rams, Broncos; top streaming defenses

Top Clips

nbc_roto_nfcnorthchamps_250909.jpg
‘Exercise patience’ with NFC north futures bets
nbc_roto_jetsbills_250909.jpg
Can Fields keep it going vs. Bills defense?
nbc_roto_ninerssaints_250909.jpg
Target McCaffrey versus Saints with SF injuries

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Register Guard
World Track and Field Championships event previews: key athletes, storylines for Tokyo
TGL presented by SoFi: JUP v ATL
Tiger Woods hitting balls again at charity event in New York City
NFL: Tennessee Titans at Denver Broncos
Getting Defensive: Week 2 fantasy plays led by Rams, Broncos; top streaming defenses

Top Clips

nbc_roto_nfcnorthchamps_250909.jpg
‘Exercise patience’ with NFC north futures bets
nbc_roto_jetsbills_250909.jpg
Can Fields keep it going vs. Bills defense?
nbc_roto_ninerssaints_250909.jpg
Target McCaffrey versus Saints with SF injuries

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

Knicks push back on report they made offer to Ben Simmons; eyeing Landry Shamet, Malcolm Brogdon

  
Published September 9, 2025 11:23 AM

The New York Knicks have a couple of roster spots to fill before the season starts and they are going to bring in a reserve guard for one of them.

A report surfaced that the Knicks offered that guard spot to Ben Simmons, but he turned it down — the Knicks have pushed back on the idea that there was any offer. It’s not a coincidence that trusted Knicks reporters Ian Begley of SNY.TV and Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News both posted on X that the Knicks never made an offer to Simmons. Both said the conversations happened with Simmons’ agent (who is no longer representing Simmons), but there was no formal offer.

Begley added that New York is eyeing Landry Shamet or Malcolm Brogdon for that role.

This story can get bogged down in semantics. The Knicks almost certainly never made a formal offer to Simmons, however, they could have informally told Simmons’ representative exactly what they might or even planned to offer, so that if/when the offer was made it was more of a formality. However it went down, Simmons and the Knicks were not on the same page.

Both Shamet, who played in 50 games for the Knicks last season, and Brogdon are likely better fits for the Knicks because they are better shooters (Shamet shot 39.7% from beyond the arc for New York last season, and Brogdon is a career 38.8% on 3-pointers). Shamet averaged 5.7 points per game for the Knicks last season, while Brogdon averaged 12.7 points and 4.1 assists with the Wizards.

What also doesn’t change is that whoever the Knicks bring in, all they can offer are veteran minimum contracts, and that deal may not be fully guaranteed.

Mentions
Ben Simmons.png Ben Simmons WAS_Brogdon_Malcolm.jpg Malcolm Brogdon NYK_Shamet_Landry copy.jpg Landry Shamet