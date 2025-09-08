Ben Simmons reportedly rejected contract offer from New York Knicks

The questions with Ben Simmons have to start here: Does he want to be in the NBA next season? He is questioning whether he wants to, something Stefan Bondy of the New York Post reported last week.

If he does, this may not help his cause: He rejected a contract offer from the New York Knicks, one of the two teams known to have interest in him, reports Marc Stein at The Stein Line.

“The Knicks, league sources said, indeed offered a one-year contract to Ben Simmons that the former All-Star passed on. New York is limited to minimum contract offers as training camps draw near and Simmons entered the summer hopeful of securing a contract above the minimum after he split last season between the Nets and Clippers.”

We don’t know the details of that contract offer, but as Stein noted it could have only been for the veteran minimum ($3.2 million in his case) and likely was not fully guaranteed. It is doubtful there is a better offer for Simmons out there. Boston is reportedly interested, but the offer would be the same. Through this process, Simmons has reportedly moved on from his agent.

As Ben Simmons decides his next career steps, I'm told Bernie Lee has notified @TheNBPA that he has formally removed himself from the union's ledger as Simmons' agent. — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) September 4, 2025

It all comes back to whether Simmons wants to pay in the NBA this season. We know what the contract offers will be, as does he.