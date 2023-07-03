 Skip navigation
Knicks reportedly reach deal with Donte DiVincenzo for four years, $50 million

  • By
  • Kurt Helin,
  • By
  • Kurt Helin
  
Published July 3, 2023 12:00 PM
2023 NBA Playoffs - Golden State Warriors v Sacramento Kings

SACRAMENTO, CA - APRIL 30: Donte DiVincenzo #0 of the Golden State Warriors looks on during the game against the Sacramento Kings during Round 1 Game 7 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs on April 30, 2023 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

It’s a Villanova title team reunion in Madison Square Garden. There’s Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart (of Team USA ), and now...

Donte DiVincenzo. The veteran guard agreed to a four-year, $50 million contract reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN .

DiVincenzo is a very Tom Thibodeau player, a catch-and-shoot specialist who can hit the 3 (39.7% last season in Golden State), knows when to move the ball, and is an aggressive defender on the perimeter. Next to Hart and Brunson, DiVincenzo will fit well in the Knicks’ backcourt.

Is it an upgrade to lose Obi Toppin and get DiVincenzo? Debate that amongst yourselves. However, the Knicks like their roster that finished fifth in the East last season and advanced to the second round of the playoffs, and they are running it back and not getting heavily involved in the Damian Lillard or James Harden sweepstakes . DiVincenzo will fit right in.

