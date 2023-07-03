Knicks reportedly reach deal with Donte DiVincenzo for four years, $50 million

It’s a Villanova title team reunion in Madison Square Garden. There’s Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart (of Team USA ), and now...

Donte DiVincenzo. The veteran guard agreed to a four-year, $50 million contract reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN .

Free agent G Donte DiVincenzo has agreed on a four-year, $50 million contract with the New York Knicks, Jason Glushon of @GlushonSM tells ESPN. DiVincenzo reunites with his Villanova title teammates Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart to bolster the Eastern Conference semifinalists. pic.twitter.com/MSr1wXS4GC — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2023

DiVincenzo is a very Tom Thibodeau player, a catch-and-shoot specialist who can hit the 3 (39.7% last season in Golden State), knows when to move the ball, and is an aggressive defender on the perimeter. Next to Hart and Brunson, DiVincenzo will fit well in the Knicks’ backcourt.

Is it an upgrade to lose Obi Toppin and get DiVincenzo? Debate that amongst yourselves. However, the Knicks like their roster that finished fifth in the East last season and advanced to the second round of the playoffs, and they are running it back and not getting heavily involved in the Damian Lillard or James Harden sweepstakes . DiVincenzo will fit right in.