Knicks to sign shooter Matt Ryan to contract, rounding out roster
When the Pelicans waived Matt Ryan during the preseason, it was a question of when another NBA team would snap up the sharpshooter, not if.
The when is Nov. 4 and the who is the New York Knicks, a story broken by Shams Charania of ESPN and since confirmed by multiple other reporters.
This is likely a non-guaranteed minimum contract deal, which would get the Knicks to the required minimum of 14 roster players before the deadline (more on that below). If it is non-guaranteed, the Knicks could waive Ryan once Landry Shamet gets healthy following his shoulder surgery, then re-sign Ryan on a two-way contract, something Ian Begley of SNY.TV suggested.
Ryan, a White Plains, New York native, brings one elite skill to the table: Shooting. Ryan shot 45.1% from 3 in 28 games for the Pelicans last season, and for his career, he has taken almost 80% of his shot attempts from beyond the arc and has hit 41.1% of them. He has also played for the Celtics, Lakers and Timberwolves in his career.
This move, along with the Knicks converting Ariel Hukporti to a standard rookie contract from a two-way deal, these are moves the franchise was required to make this week.
If the Knicks sign Ariel Hukporti to a rookie minimum deal and X (Matt Ryan?) to a veteran minimum deal tomorrow, November 5, they'll be just shy of $596K under the second apron.— Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) November 4, 2024
That's enough room to sign a second prorated veteran minimum deal on February 24 for the 15th spot.