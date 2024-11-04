 Skip navigation
Federal courthouse photo 11:04.jpg
23XI Racing, Front Row Motorsports await decision on preliminary injunction in lawsuit vs. NASCAR
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2024 - Day Three
Rory McIlroy begins DP World Tour playoffs with commanding points lead
World Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v. New York Yankees - Game Five
Ace Gerrit Cole reportedly staying with New York Yankees, working on revised deal

nbc_pl_plupdate_241104.jpg
PL Update: Fulham stun Brentford in stoppage time
nbc_pl_fulbre_extendedhl_241104.jpg
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Brentford Matchweek 10
nbc_pl_breful_wilsonintv_241104.jpg
Wilson discusses ‘crazy ending’ in win v. Bees

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
nbc_pl_plupdate_241104.jpg
PL Update: Fulham stun Brentford in stoppage time
nbc_pl_fulbre_extendedhl_241104.jpg
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Brentford Matchweek 10
nbc_pl_breful_wilsonintv_241104.jpg
Wilson discusses ‘crazy ending’ in win v. Bees

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Knicks to sign shooter Matt Ryan to contract, rounding out roster

  
Published November 4, 2024 06:15 PM

When the Pelicans waived Matt Ryan during the preseason, it was a question of when another NBA team would snap up the sharpshooter, not if.

The when is Nov. 4 and the who is the New York Knicks, a story broken by Shams Charania of ESPN and since confirmed by multiple other reporters.

This is likely a non-guaranteed minimum contract deal, which would get the Knicks to the required minimum of 14 roster players before the deadline (more on that below). If it is non-guaranteed, the Knicks could waive Ryan once Landry Shamet gets healthy following his shoulder surgery, then re-sign Ryan on a two-way contract, something Ian Begley of SNY.TV suggested.

Ryan, a White Plains, New York native, brings one elite skill to the table: Shooting. Ryan shot 45.1% from 3 in 28 games for the Pelicans last season, and for his career, he has taken almost 80% of his shot attempts from beyond the arc and has hit 41.1% of them. He has also played for the Celtics, Lakers and Timberwolves in his career.

This move, along with the Knicks converting Ariel Hukporti to a standard rookie contract from a two-way deal, these are moves the franchise was required to make this week.

