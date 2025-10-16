Lakers reportedly targeting mid-November return for LeBron James

From the moment LeBron James’ sciatica was announced, the most optimistic of return timelines seemed improbable. At best. To think he would only miss six games or so after having battled this nerve issue since late July or early August was highly unlikely, it was going to be longer (which is why our initial story suggested mid-November was more realistic).

Now comes the report that the Lakers are being “patient” and want the 40-year-old to return to full health, not rush him, which has them thinking mid-November for LeBron’s return, via Shams Charania of ESPN speaking on NBA Today.

“I’m told that the Lakers and LeBron are looking at around mid-November as a realistic debut for him, and so October 30th would be the earliest that the Lakers would be officially reevaluating LeBron James, but it is expected he will need at least a few weeks after that point. A source told me tonight that LeBron will be taking a patient approach with this rehab from nerve injury.”

That tracks with what we know about recovery from sciatica, it is not a fast process.

One of the most well known cases of sciatica in the NBA is LeBron’s Mind the Game cohost Steve Nash. Nash’s sciatica was linked to multiple bulging discs in his back and spondylolisthesis, — Jeff Stotts (@InStreetClothes) October 9, 2025

His return ultimately depends upon healing whatever is compressing the sciatic nerve, which runs from the lower back through the hips and down the leg to the feet. The nerve can be compressed by a number of things, such as a herniated disc, a bone spur, muscle tissue after lifting something heavy incorrectly, or other issues.

LeBron’s injury is not going to hit the Lakers too hard on the court at the start of the season (he is out for opening night, Oct. 21, when the Lakers host Stephen Curry and the Warriors on NBC and Peacock). Luka Doncic is one of the great floor raisers of the game — just having him makes a team competitive — and he enters the season in the best shape of his life and playing with a chip on his shoulder. However, to reach their ceiling in the playoffs, the Lakers will need not only a healthy LeBron but him and Doncic (and Austin Reaves, and Deandre Ayton) on the same page and clicking. Building chemistry takes time and is the one thing delayed by his return.

LeBron averaged 24.4 points, 8.2 assists, and 7.8 rebounds a game and was named Second Team All-NBA. LeBron’s historic streak of making 21 consecutive All-NBA teams is in jeopardy this season because, after missing games to start the season, his ability to get to the 65-game cutoff (imposed by the league) is in question.

