Kalel Mullings
It’s a championship game rematch as No. 10 Michigan travels to Washington in Big Ten clash
NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400
Good news, bad news for NASCAR Cup teams ahead of Talladega playoff race
Kaleb Johnson
No. 3 Ohio State faces toughest test yet against RB Kaleb Johnson and 3-1 Iowa

Top Clips

nbc_berry_haterbs_241003.jpg
Lower expectations for Conner, Moss in Week 5
nbc_csu_bucsatfalconsv2_241003.jpg
NFL Week 5 preview: Buccaneers vs. Falcons
nbc_pft_mccourtyfunonpats_241003.jpg
McCourty: Patriots' 'fun' was always about winning

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
LeBron, Bronny bringing energy, family rivalry to Lakers practices

  
Published October 3, 2024 11:13 AM

It’s been good vibes and high energy around Lakers practices this training camp — there’s a DJ at practices and reports from beat writers say the guys are going full speed at the end, not the half-speed reporters usually get to see.

LeBron James and son Bronny James going at each other is another part of that. Here’s what Anthony Davis said after practice, via Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

“Bronny hit a 3 over him today. Everybody was talking smack in Bronny’s favor. Then Bron came down and just bullied somebody. Just took it out on -- I forgot who it was -- and got a layup. Bronny came down and hit another 3, I think over Austin [Reaves]. And Bron wanted the ball. So you could see, even though they weren’t matched up, the competition is there. And that’s what we love to see.”

I’ll add the LeBron James we got to see at Lakers media day was more energized than we can often get from him, a guy who is professional but has been through this 21 times before and can be a little “been there, done that” about things.

All that is a good sign for the Lakers, but it doesn’t answer the bigger question: Can J.J. Redick get more out of a roster that was a 47-win, play-in, one-and-done playoff team a season ago? There’s a long way to go before that question is answered.

Buy-in from the players is the first step along that path and Redick seems to have it. Throw in an energized LeBron, thanks to Bronny, and it’s all Lakers fans could hope for a couple of days into training camp.

