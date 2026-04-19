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NBA Playoff Highlights

LeBron, Bronny James make history as first father-son duo to share NBA court in playoff game

  
Published April 19, 2026 12:24 PM

“That’s probably the craziest thing that’s ever happened to me in my career.”

When one considers the length and breadth of LeBron James’ GOAT-level career, that statement says a lot. LeBron has been clear the past couple of years that playing with his son Bronny has been one of the — if not THE — greatest joys of his career.

On Saturday, that duo made history again as LeBron and Bronny became the first-ever father/son duo to play in an NBA game. You could see the joy in LeBron’s eyes when he talked about it postgame.

LeBron had a special day beyond playing with his son. With Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves out, the Lakers needed 41-year-old LeBron to shoulder the burden of being the team’s primary shot creator — and he thrived. In seeming constant motion all night, he finished with 19 points, 13 assists and eight rebounds. He was drawing defenders and setting up teammates such as Luke Kennard, who had a team-high 27.
HLs: Kennard scores 27 in Game 1 win over Rockets
Luke Kennard had a career playoff-high 27 points and the short-handed Lakers capitalized on Kevin Durant’s injury absence for a 107-98 victory over the visiting Rockets in the opener of their first-round playoff series.

The Lakers have a 1-0 series lead heading into Game 2 on Tuesday in Los Angeles, but Houston is expected to have Kevin Durant back for that game.

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