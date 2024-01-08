LeBron James on Clippers: ‘You said Harden Clippers? Nah, it’s the T-Lue Clippers’

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Boston Celtics v Indiana Pacers
Basketball Pickups: T.J. McConnell set to shine in wake of Haliburton injury
NCAA Football: CFP National Championship-Washington at Michigan
Jim Harbaugh delivers a national title. Corum scores 2 TDs, Michigan overpowers Washington 34-13
nbc_edge_big10ep_240108.jpg
How to watch Purdue vs Nebraska: Time, streaming info for men’s college basketball matchup

Top Clips

nbc_moto_dakarstage3hl_240108.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Dakar Rally - Stage 3
nbc_yahoo_webanyama_240108__749609.jpg
Move to center helping Wembanyama’s fantasy value
nbc_yahoo_haliburton_240108.jpg
Haliburton a ‘fantasy stud’ since joining Pacers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Boston Celtics v Indiana Pacers
Basketball Pickups: T.J. McConnell set to shine in wake of Haliburton injury
NCAA Football: CFP National Championship-Washington at Michigan
Jim Harbaugh delivers a national title. Corum scores 2 TDs, Michigan overpowers Washington 34-13
nbc_edge_big10ep_240108.jpg
How to watch Purdue vs Nebraska: Time, streaming info for men’s college basketball matchup

Top Clips

nbc_moto_dakarstage3hl_240108.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Dakar Rally - Stage 3
nbc_yahoo_webanyama_240108__749609.jpg
Move to center helping Wembanyama’s fantasy value
nbc_yahoo_haliburton_240108.jpg
Haliburton a ‘fantasy stud’ since joining Pacers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

LeBron James on Clippers: ‘You said Harden Clippers? Nah, it’s the T-Lue Clippers’

  
Published January 8, 2024 12:57 PM
Los Angeles Clippers v Los Angeles Lakers

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 1: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers greets Head Coach Tyronn Lue of the LA Clippers after the game on November 1, 2023 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

LeBron James and the Lakers got the kind of signature win they needed last night — they got into the paint and played inside-out, they hit their 3-pointers, they defended pretty well, and role players such as Taurean Prince and D’Angelo Russell stepped up around LeBron James and Anthony Davis. With that the Lakers snapped their four-game losing streak — and it’s their second straight win this season over them after an 11-game losing streak to the Clippers — with a 106-103 win.

That put LeBron in a good mood, so when Tomer Azarly of Clutch Sports asked him about “Harden’s Clippers,” LeBron came back with a classic response.

“They look great… You said Harden Clippers? Nah, it’s the T-Lue Clippers,” James said. “I know T-Lue very well. It don’t take T-Lue long to make sure s*** get right. It took him five games, and they’ve been cooking since.”

Just a reminder that Tyronn Lue was LeBron James’ hand-picked coach in Cleveland after David Blatt was fired, and Lue coached the Cavaliers to the 3-1 NBA Finals comeback against the Warriors and a ring. LeBron and Lue have a bond.

The Clippers are rolling under Lue, even after Sunday’s loss they have win 14-of-17. Harden has brought high-level passing and even more shooting to the Clippers, and he has found chemistry with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Russell Westbrook’s asking for a move to a sixth-man role also changed the bench and that dynamic, making the Clippers even more dangerous.

Which is why the stumbling Lakers finding a win against the T-Lue’s Clippers mattered. Now, can the Lakers build on it?

Mentions
LeBron James.png LeBron James tyronn lue.png Tyronn Lue James-Harden.jpg James Harden Kawhi Leonard.png Kawhi Leonard Los Angeles Lakers Primary Logo Los Angeles Lakers Los Angeles Clippers Primary Logo Los Angeles Clippers