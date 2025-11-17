 Skip navigation
LeBron James practices with Lakers, has yet to decide if he will return to court Tuesday vs. Jazz

  
Published November 17, 2025 06:27 PM

LeBron James went through his first full practice with the Lakers, coming off a couple of practices with the franchise’s G-League team, but his status for the Lakers’ game Tuesday against the Utah Jazz remains “TBD,” as Lakers coach J.J. Redick put it.

“Just trying to get back to where I feel like myself again,” LeBron said after practice, via the Associated Press. “Got to see how the body responds over the next 24 hours-plus.”

The Lakers have the front end of a home-and-home with the Utah Jazz on Tuesday night at Crypto.com Arena. After that, the Lakers are off until Sunday, when they face the Jazz in Salt Lake City, before returning home to face the Clippers in a critical West Group B NBA Cup game, which you can watch on Nov. 25 on NBC and Peacock.

LeBron said he’s feeling good.

“My lungs feel like a newborn baby,” LeBron said. “That’s the most important thing: I’ve got to get my lungs back up to a grown man. My voice is already gone (from) one day back barking out calls and assignments and stuff. Got to get my voice working again. Be a lot of tea and rest tonight. Feels good to be out here with the guys. Missed them.”

LeBron missed all of training camp as well as the first 14 games of the season due to sciatica on his right side. This started back in August, and from the first days, the plan has been for him to take his time and return to the court in mid-November. This week fits that timeline.

Whenever he does set foot on an NBA court this season, LeBron will set a record as the first player ever to reach 23 seasons in the league. Even without LeBron, the Lakers are 10-4 to start the season, led by a top-10 offense sparked by Luka Doncic playing at an MVP level.

Mentions
LAL_James_LeBron.jpg LeBron James