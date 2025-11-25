LeBron James reportedly undecided on if this will be his final NBA season

LeBron James has only been back on the court for two games this season, his record 23rd in the NBA, and already the talk is about whether there will be a 24th season for the legend. And if that would be with the Lakers.

The prevailing theory in league circles has been that he would play one more season, kind of a farewell tour, then step away — but LeBron himself remains undecided on playing another season, reports Dave McMenamin of ESPN. The focus of the story is LeBron’s record 21-year streak of making an All-NBA team (which is in jeopardy, he can miss only two more games this season and still qualify under the 65-game rule), but it also touches on his future.

At the same time, if James believes this could be his last season -- something that sources close to James have insisted that he remains undecided about -- he might feel even more responsibility to suit up for every game on what would then be a retirement tour.

After missing the first 14 games of the season due to sciatica on his right side, part of LeBron’s decision on another season will be physical — how does he feel after this season? Does he believe his body can handle one more? However, nobody in the league takes better care of their body than LeBron. The bigger question is one other legends in sport have discussed, including the Lakers’ own Kobe Bryant: At age 41, will he want to put in all the work it will take to physically and mentally play another season? While his love of the game can’t be questioned, there comes a point when the greats know it’s time to walk away.

Only LeBron can answer if he is there yet, and he very well may not have that answer until this season ends for him and the Lakers, whenever that might be.

If LeBron decides to play another season (or more), he will be a free agent this summer and will have to decide whether that final year is with the Lakers or somewhere else — one more return to Cleveland? New York? Golden State? But before that speculation can get serious, LeBron will have to make a call on that farewell tour, or if this season — with the All-Star Game in Los Angeles (and on NBC and Peacock) — is the time to step away.

It sounds like LeBron hasn’t yet decided what he plans to do.