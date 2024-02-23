 Skip navigation
The Genesis Invitational - Round Two
Cut Line: PGA Tour leaves West Coast in need of some signature moments
Day 2 - BMW IBSF Bobsleigh And Skeleton World Championship 2023
Hallie Clarke becomes youngest world champion in skeleton after switch from USA
George Mason v George Washington
How to watch Men's A10 Basketball this weekend on USA Network: Schedule, match ups, live stream info

The Genesis Invitational - Round Two
Cut Line: PGA Tour leaves West Coast in need of some signature moments
Day 2 - BMW IBSF Bobsleigh And Skeleton World Championship 2023
Hallie Clarke becomes youngest world champion in skeleton after switch from USA
George Mason v George Washington
How to watch Men's A10 Basketball this weekend on USA Network: Schedule, match ups, live stream info

Luka Doncic scores 41 in Mavericks win, also picks up technical for throwing ball too hard back to referee

  
Published February 23, 2024 12:39 PM
Phoenix Suns v Dallas Mavericks

DALLAS, TX - FEBRUARY 22: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks celebrates during the game against the Phoenix Suns on February 22, 2024 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2024 NBAE (Photo by Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

The Mavericks want the headline out of this game to be Luka Doncic scoring 41 points with 11 assists leading Dallas to its seventh straight victory, a 123-113 statement win over the Suns. Doncic’s MVP chatter is growing louder, Kyrie Irving is playing well, the Mavericks are defending better, and with the win Dallas tied Phoenix for the No. 6 seed in the West with the chance to avoid the play-in.

However, it’s Doncic picking up his 12th technical — for “abruptly throwing the ball at the official with force” — that is grabbing a lot of attention.

Doncic was barking at the referees a lot in this game, even by his chatty standards, when in the third quarter he did this.

Did that deserve a technical? On its own, maybe not, but in the context of the game and Doncic being all over the officials for three quarters before that happened, this could be the final straw. However, Crew Chief Kevin Scott said that was not the case, here are his postgame comments from the pool report.

SCOTT: Luka Doncic was assessed a technical for the unsportsmanlike tactic of abruptly throwing the ball at the official with force.

QUESTION: Did his frequent arguing throughout the game influence that decision?

SCOTT: It did not. The result of that technical foul was from that singular act alone.

On its own, that’s a weak technical. Scott, it’s okay to allow for some context.

That makes 12 technical fouls from Doncic this season, 16 leads to an automatic one-game suspension.

