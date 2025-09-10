 Skip navigation
Rose Bowl Aquatics Center
LA28 Olympic diving set for Rose Bowl Aquatics Center
Ryder Lyons.png
Navy All-American Bowl to Honor Folsom High School Quarterback Ryder Lyons
Vlad Dyakonov.png
Navy All-American Bowl to Honor Folsom High School Offensive Lineman Vlad Dyakonov

Top Clips

nbc_rtf_georgiatennessee_250910.jpg
Will Georgia do enough to win vs. Tennessee?
nbc_rtf_notredametexasam_250910.jpg
Texas A&M vs. Notre Dame will be a 'chess match'
nbc_rtf_sarkarchmanning_250910.jpg
Sarkisian dismisses questions about Arch's health

Luka Doncic’s 39 not enough as Germany beats Slovenia at EuroBasket; Markkanen, Finland advance

  
Published September 10, 2025 07:44 PM

Luka Doncic’s run of dominant play at EuroBasket continued Wednesday, but this time it was not enough.

Doncic scored 39, with 10 rebounds and seven assists, and pushed Slovenia to a seven-point lead late in the third quarter. But then Germany’s Tristan da Silva hit a half-court shot at the buzzer, and in the fourth the momentum swung to Germany, which pulled away for the 99-91 win.

Germany got 23 points and seven rebounds from Orlando’s Franz Wagner, as well as 20 points and seven assists from Sacramento’s Dennis Schroder. Center Daniel Theis added 15 points and nine rebounds for a deep German side that proved to be too much for Slovenia.

Germany, still undefeated at EuroBasket, will face a surprise Finnish team in the semifinals after Finland knocked off another upstart in Georgia, 93-79, in the other quarterfinal. This was another impressive game from Lauri Markkanen, who had 17 points and maybe, more importantly, four blocks in the win.

Mikael Jantunen, who played his college ball at Utah, led Finland with 19 points in the game.

Germany and Finland will face off in one EuroBasket semifinal on Saturday, while the other sees a showdown between undefeated Alperen Sengun and Turkey, and Giannis Antetokounmpo and Greece.

