Mark Cuban says he doesn’t regret selling Mavericks but regrets selling to Adelson, Dumont

Mark Cuban knew it was time for him to sell the Dallas Mavericks — and he doesn’t regret that choice. His bank account swelling up with his share of the $3.5 billion team valuation has a lot to do with that, but he said at the time the NBA was moving from a technology business (his strength) to a real estate business, and he knew it was time.

However, Cuban did say he regrets selling to the Adelson and Dumont families, he said during an appearance on the Intersections podcast.

“It’s a big emotional commitment. You hear the passion and everything. Now, imagine going up and down like that every single game. That’s hard. My kids, they were coming of the age where they are coming of the mindset that they might want to work at the Mavs. I did not want that for them. It can be abusive, a lot. If fans don’t like what you’re doing or the team’s not doing well. You’re the worst human being on the planet and they treat you that way...

“I don’t regret selling. I regret who I sold to. I made a lot of mistakes in the process, and I’ll leave it at that.”

Cuban sold the Mavericks to Miriam Adelson — owner of the Las Vegas Sands Corporation — and the team is run by her son-in-law, Las Vegas Sands CEO Patrick Dumont.

The season that Cuban sold the Mavericks they played in the NBA Finals. By the middle of the next season, GM Nico Harrison had convinced Dumont it was time to trade Luka Doncic, a move that led to intense fan backlash and ultimately cost Harrison his job. After that season, the Mavericks got lucky in the NBA Draft Lottery and jumped to the top, selecting new franchise cornerstone Cooper Flagg.

Cuban said before the sale that he would stay on in some role with the Mavericks’ basketball operations. That did not happen. Cuban is still a regular at Mavericks games.

The Mavericks, at 24-51, have the sixth-worst record in the NBA this season and will head into the NBA Draft Lottery with much better odds than they had a season ago.