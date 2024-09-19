 Skip navigation
Top News

Mike Conley’s home burglarized, jewlery stolen while he was at Vikings game

  
Published September 19, 2024 09:03 AM

Sunday seemed like a great day for Mike Conley. The Minnesota Timberwolves guard was a guest of honor at the Vikings game and got to sound the Gjallarhorn pregame as Minnesota went on to upset San Francisco in a key early-season result.

Then Conley got home and found his house had been burglarized. From Paul Walsh of the Minnesota Star Tribune:

The break-in at Conley’s sprawling residence in Medina occurred mid-afternoon and was the second of three carried out that day by at least two suspects while the homes were unoccupied, said Police Chief Jason Nelson. In each instance, the chief said, the thieves got away with a yet-to-be determined amount of jewelry.

“The preliminary investigation indicates that all the residences were unoccupied at the time of the burglaries,” [the Medina Police Department] said. “Access is believed to be gained by breaking out windows on the rear of the residences. In all three burglaries there was jewelry taken from the master bedroom areas.”

Police believe the perpetrators may have done some surveillance to know which homes would be unoccupied at the time. Police added this didn’t seem to be targeted at Conley directly, rather he was caught up in affluent homes that were hit on Sunday, and was part of a string of burglaries in the area recently.

Conley is working out in Minnesota as the Timberwolves prepare for training camp, which opens on Oct. 1.

