Milwaukee to sign Alex Antetokounmpo to two-way contract, joining brothers Giannis, Thanasis on roster

For the first time in NBA history, three brothers will be on the same roster.

The Milwaukee Bucks have agreed to sign Alex Antetokounmpo to a two-way contract, having him join his brothers Giannis and Thanasis, who were already under contract with the team, a story broken by Shams Charania of ESPN. This is the first time in NBA history that three brothers have been active on the same roster at the same time.

Milwaukee is familiar with Alex, who was with the team’s G-League affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd, for two seasons, from 2022 to 2024. He played in 50 games for the Herd, coming off the bench in most games and averaging 5.8 points and three rebounds a night. Since then, he has played in Greece, Montenegro and Lithuania. Dedicated NBA fans may remember him from the 2022 All-Star Weekend, when Alex (then with the Raptors’ G-League affiliate) teamed up with Giannis and Thanasis to compete in the All-Star Saturday night skills competition.

The Bucks are working hard to keep Giannis happy, as he heads into his 13th NBA season with the league watching him and his feelings about the franchise. Family is very important to Giannis, so you can bet the signing of Alex is not a coincidence, although it is defensible in that he’s had G-League experience. Still, it’s pretty clear what the primary goal with this signing is.