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NBA Playoff Highlights

Reports: Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards out ‘weeks’ with bone bruise in left knee from hyperextension

  
Published April 26, 2026 11:10 AM

The good news: Anthony Edwards suffered no ligament damage from the kind of injury that can easily lead to ACL or PCL tears.

The bad news: Ewards is going to be out “multiple weeks” due to the bone bruise from the left knee hyperextension he suffered on Saturday against Denver, reports Shams Charania of ESPN. For comparison, when the Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic suffered this injury during the season, he was out for a month, and on that timeline not only is Edwards out for the remainder of this first-round series but likely the second should the Timberwolves advance.

The injury occurred when Edwards went up to challenge a shot by Denver’s Cameron Johnson and just landed wrong, hyperextending his left knee. This is the opposite knee from the one with runner’s knee, which had been bothering him for weeks, and he had played through in this series.

Edwards’ knee injury occurred in the same game in which Minnesota’s starting guard, Donte DiVincenzo, tore his Achilles and will be out for the remainder of the playoffs, as well as most or all of next season.

Even without two of their starters, the Timberolves rallied behind reserve guard Ayo Dosunmu and his 43 points — 27 in the second half, 15 in the fourth quarter — and pulled away to beat the Nuggets 112-96, giving Minnesota a commanding 3-1 lead in the series.

Edwards was averaging 23 points, eight rebounds and four assists a game through the first three games of these playoffs. He is the team’s primary scorer and shot creator and their offense will not be the same without him.

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