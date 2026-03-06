More history from LeBron James, passes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for most field goals made in NBA history

Another game, another record for LeBron James.

With a baseline fadeaway in the first quarter, LeBron James made his 15,838th basket, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (15,837) for the most field goals made in NBA history.

LEBRON JAMES.



MOST FIELD GOALS MADE IN NBA HISTORY.



👑 pic.twitter.com/yCj3h4j6rO — NBA (@NBA) March 6, 2026

LeBron, 41 and in his 23rd NBA season, passed Abdul-Jabbar in points scored in February 2023, but because the 3-point shot didn’t exist for some of Abdul-Jabbar’s career, he made more field goals to get his points (Abdul-Jabbar made one in his 20 NBA seasons, on 18 attempts). LeBron is also the leading scorer in NBA playoff history and is the only player in NBA history to have more than 50,000 points in the regular season and postseason combined.

LeBron also has attempted more field goals than any player in NBA history.