MRI confirms calf strain for Giannis Antetokounmpo, no Achilles damage

  
Published April 10, 2024 11:59 AM
Boston Celtics v Milwaukee Bucks

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - APRIL 09: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks is injured during the second half of a game against the Boston Celtics at Fiserv Forum on April 09, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Getty Images

This is as good of news as Milwaukee could hope for.

An MRI on Giannis Antetokounmpo’s calf revealed no Achilles tendon damage, only a calf strain. The news was broken by Shams Charania of The Athletic and has since been confirmed by others. Considering how this looked when it happened, it’s a win for the Bucks and their MVP candidate.

Antetokounmpo has a left soleus strain — a calf strain — and the average missed time for that is a little over two weeks, which would take the Bucks a few games into the first round of the playoffs. How much of a problem that will be depends on who the Bucks face in the first round — if it’s Joel Embiid and the 76ers, no Antetokounmpo for even one game is an issue. Whoever they face, can the stumbling Bucks come together for a few games without their MVP and get some wins against a lesser foe — on the season, the Bucks have a -3.3 net rating when Antetokounmpo is off the court.

Or will Antetokounmpo find a way back for the playoffs because he pushes himself that way? Calf injuries can be tricky and easy to re-injure, but nobody pushes themselves quite like Antetokounmpo.

