NBA All Star Game 2024: Date, Schedule, Location, Starters, Coaches, Past MVPs

INDIANAPOLIS — The NBA’s best and brightest have gathered together in the basketball-loving Hoosier state for the 73rd annual NBA All-Star Game.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2024 NBA All-Star Game.

When and what time is the 2024 NBA All-Star Game?

It takes place on Sunday, Feb. 18, with tip-off at 8 p.m. Eastern.

Where is this year’s NBA All-Star game?

The 2024 NBA All-Star Game takes place in Indianapolis, Indiana, at the Gainbridge Field House (home to the Indiana Pacers).

How can I watch NBA All-Star weekend?

The 2024 NBA All-Star Game will be broadcast on TNT and can be streamed on MAX.

What is the format for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game?

This year, after a few years of experimentation, sees a return to tradition with the All-Star Game.

It will be the East vs. West in four 12-minute quarters, total score wins. No captains drafting teams on the court, no target scores. This is your father’s All-Star Game, which is what the people want.

Who are the NBA All-Star starters?

Eastern Conference:

• Tyrese Haliburton (Pacers)

• Damian Lillard (Bucks)

• Jayson Tatum (Celtics)

• Giannis Antetokounmpo (Clippers)

• Bam Adebayo (Heat)

Note: The 76ers Joel Embiid was voted in as a starter, however his recent knee surgery prevents him from playing. Adebayo was named a starter in his place.

Western Conference:

• Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Thunder)

• Luka Doncic (Mavericks)

• LeBron James (Lakers)

• Nikola Jokic (Nuggets)

• Kevin Durant (Suns)

Who are the NBA All-Star Game Coaches?

This year’s All-Star Game coaches are:

Western Conference: Chris Finch, Minnesota Timberwolves.

Eastern Conference: Doc Rivers, Milwaukee Bucks. Rivers has only coached the last 10 games for the Bucks (3-7), but before he arrived, now-fired coach Adrian Griffin and the Bucks amassed the second-best record in the East, and the team held that spot under Rivers through the cutoff date, so the Milwaukee coach got the job. That’s Rivers. However, Rivers said he was giving the money he gets for coaching the game, and the All-Star ring, to Griffin. (The Celtics had the best record in the East, however, Joe Mazzulla coached the All-Star team last year and NBA rules prevent a coach from doing consecutive years.)

Who has won the NBA Kobe Bryant All-Star Game MVP award?

The NBA All-Star Game MVP award is named after Kobe Bryant — a four-time winner of the award in 2002, 2007, 2009 and 2011 — just a couple of weeks after his tragic passing in 2020.

Here are the last 10 NBA All-Star Game MVPs:

2013: Chris Paul

2014: Kyrie Irving

2015: Russell Westbrook

2016: Russell Westbrook

2017: Anthony Davis

2018: LeBron James

2019: Kevin Durant

2020: Kawhi Leonard

2021: Giannis Antetokounmpo

2022: Steph Curry

2023: Jayson Tatum