NBA power rankings 2025-26: Thunder, Spurs, Pistons make up the top three

Only one of the top eight teams in NBC’s NBA Power Rankings from last week lost a game: Boston on Sunday to Minnesota. With that, not much movement at the top.

1. Oklahoma City Thunder

(56-15, last week No. 1)

Only two franchises in NBA history — at the peak of their powers — have won 65 games in consecutive seasons. The Jordan-era Bulls did it between 1995-97 (winning the championship both years), and the peak Curry-era Warriors did it three consecutive years (two with Kevin Durant) between 2014-17, winning two rings (hat tip to the Slam & Jam podcast for the stat). The Thunder are on pace to be the third. They won 68 games last season and have 56 wins this season, on pace for 65 exactly — and they are about to get their second-best player back. Jalen Williams is set to return from his second hamstring injury on Monday against Philadelphia, plus Lu Dort is cleared to play in that game as well. It would be the first game this season when the OKC core would all be healthy… except that Ajay Mitchell is suspended for that game after escalating a fight against the Wizards.

2. San Antonio Spurs

(53-18, last week No. 2)

San Antonio has reached 50 wins for the first time since the 2016-17 season (the Kawhi Leonard, LaMarcus Aldridge, Pau Gasol era). “That’s real,” coach Mitch Johnson said of hitting the mark. “It’s one of those things we’ve done this year where we’re not going to avoid that or try to act like that (is nothing) — 50 wins this league is tough.” It has happened because Victor Wembanyama made a larger leap than anyone but himself expected: In March, he averaged 26.6 points, 10.8 rebounds and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from 3-point range. Starting Monday in Miami, San Antonio has six of seven on the road.

3. Detroit Pistons

(51-19, last week No. 4)

Cade Cunningham is out with a collapsed lung, possibly for the remainder of the regular season. That sucks for him because he was on the way to being top-5 in MVP voting and first-team All-NBA, and now he’s unlikely to reach the 65-game threshold (he’s at 60 qualified games). Note: This is example 1,437 why the 65-game rule sucks. His exit also had people questioning if the Pistons could hold on to the No. 1 seed in the East, but this team has a 7-2 record in games Cunningham has missed this season — including 2-0 in this stretch — with a +3.9 net rating when he is off the floor. It’s going to be tough for the Celtics to make up that ground.

4. Boston Celtics

(47-24, last week No. 3)

Boston is 6-2 in the games Tatum has played since his return. He’s not consistent yet (6-of-16 Sunday in a loss to Minnesota), but he is finding a groove, having scored 20+ points in five games played and has a couple of double-doubles. He talked about the frustrating process of finding his way back and having off days after Sunday’s loss: “It’s tough in the moment, right? You try not to think about it. You just want to be Jason Tatum and feel like yourself again. I’m not Superman, so, obviously, it’s going to take some time. I think the next day I can give myself a little more grace over certain things, but in the moment, I mean, it’s frustrating.”

5. Los Angeles Lakers

(46-25, last week No. 5)

The Lakers are the hottest team in the NBA — and they kept that streak alive this week with a couple of dramatic clutch wins. The Lakers are not just a league-best 22-6 in clutch games (within five points in the final five minutes), their +27.8 net rating in those minutes is top-10 all-time in the clutch. At the heart of that success is the Lakers have three players who can thrive in isolation — Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, LeBron James — and the Lakers average 1.03 points per isolation possession, second best in the league (behind OKC, with SGA). The Lakers are 4-0 on their road trip, which continues with stops in Detroit and Indiana.

LUKE KENNARD HITS THE GO-AHEAD 3 TO WIN IT FOR THE LAKERS 🚨



LOS ANGELES HAS WON 9 GAMES IN A ROW! pic.twitter.com/1kZR6dsqQk — NBA (@NBA) March 22, 2026

6. New York Knicks

(47-25, last week No. 6)

The best teams don’t let the easy wins slip away and beat the soft teams on their schedule — and that has been the Knicks the past couple of weeks. New York has won six in a row, but the best team they faced in that stretch was the Curry-less Warriors. That winning streak has New York just half a game back of Boston for the No. 2 seed in the East, and the Knicks have an easier schedule the rest of the way. This hot streak also moved the Knicks into the top five in the league in offensive and defensive rating — a sign of a true contender. That soft schedule is about to change with the Pelicans, Hornets and Thunder on the schedule this week.

7. Cleveland Cavaliers

(44-27, last week No. 7)

The glass-half-full spin: Cleveland has won three in a row. The glass-half-empty spin: That came against two tanking teams and the Pelicans, and none of those wins was by more than seven points. James Harden has helped spark those wins, and since coming over to the Cavaliers, he’s averaging 20.9 points per game while shooting 45% from 3-point range, plus dishing out 7.8 assists per game. Better tests for just how good Cleveland is this week with Orlando and two against Miami.

8. Denver Nuggets

(44-28, last week No. 8)

Since returning from his 16-game absence due to a knee hyperextension, Nikola Jokic has been very good, but not quite at the same MVP-level he was before. He’s averaging 3.4 fewer points and one fewer assist per game, is shooting 52.5% from the floor (down from 60.5% before the injury) and 31.7% from 3-point range (down from 43.5% before, all stats from before Sunday’s game). Jokic is still on pace to become only the second player in NBA history to average a triple-double for multiple seasons (Russell Westbrook is the other), but he might slide below Victor Wembanyama in the MVP race as the Spurs thrive. Good news in Denver is that Peyton Watson is back, and the team is mostly healthy. Key game for Denver this week on Tuesday against the Suns (the No. 7 seed) — a game you can watch on Coast 2 Coast Tuesday on NBC and Peacock.

9. Minnesota Timberwolves

(44-28, last week No. 11)

Anthony Edwards is out with right knee inflammation, but the Timberwolves have gone a respectable 3-1 in his absence so far, including a critical win over the Phoenix Suns (a team chasing them for the No. 6 seed in the West and avoiding the play-in) plus beating the Celtics in Boston on Basketball Night in America Sunday. Edwards has to play in at least eight more games this season to get to 65 and qualify for postseason awards — if he does, he is a lock for his third All-NBA nod (and has a case for First Team). Ayo Dosunmu – acquired from the Bulls at the trade deadline – has started in Edwards’ place and, over his first three games, averaged 19.7 points per game.

10. Houston Rockets

(43-27, last week No. 12)

The two losses to the Lakers last week (both at home) summed up why many around the league do not see the Rockets as a contender: In the clutch, in games where it becomes about half-court offense, the Rockets struggled to generate enough to win. Everything unfairly falls on Kevin Durant, and in those losses to the Lakers, in the clutch he scored a combined 5 points on 2-of-5 shooting, with 3 turnovers to 1 assist, and he was -10. That’s not all about Durant (who passed Michael Jordan this week for fifth on the all-time scoring list), it’s about defenses loading up on him because the Rockets don’t have other options that scare other teams. Would that be different if Fred VanVleet and Steven Adams had remained healthy? That’s two key starters out, guys who brought very specific, needed skill sets. Even without those guys, the Rockets are in the thick of the 3-6 battle in the West, currently fourth in that group and with the easiest remaining schedule of any of those teams (according to the Elias Sports Bureau). Important game Wednesday in that group as Houston travels to Minnesota for a game.

11. Atlanta Hawks

(39-32, last week No. 13)

Atlanta has won 12-of-13 (the Rockets snapped the Hawks’ 11-game win streak), and that run not-so-coincidentally started when CJ McCollum moved into the starting lineup in place of Zaccharie Risacher. Atlanta’s starting lineup now — Dyson Daniels, Jalen Johnson, Onyeka Okongwu, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and McCollum — is tearing people up and why Atlanta is now sixth in the East (that and the tiebreaker over Philadelphia).

A career-high 39 points and counting for Nickeil Alexander-Walker!



📺 Peacock and NBCSN pic.twitter.com/cXpZCwo2Wc — NBA on NBC and Peacock (@NBAonNBC) March 17, 2026

12. Charlotte Hornets

(37-34, last week No. 17)

Charlotte sits as the No. 10 seed but is still one of the hottest teams in the East, having won 5-of-6 — including victories over Miami and Orlando last week — and is 7-3 so far in March. Coby White, in 11 games with the Hornets since coming over from the Bulls at the trade deadline, is averaging 14.9 points and 3.8 assists per game, boosting the bench (along with a healthy Josh Green and Grant Williams). Good tests this week to see just how hot the Hornets are, facing the Knicks and Celtics.

13. Toronto Raptors

(39-31, last week No. 14)

Raptors fans, do you feel this team has lived up to expectations this season? If the season ended today, Toronto would be the No. 5 seed in the East — higher than I expected before the season — and it has done it despite a rash of injuries. On the other hand, this team is 9-11 against teams over .500, and the Raptors are 1-8 against the top three in the East (Pistons, Knicks, Celtics). This is a good team, but not a postseason threat, and the front office has work to do. Toronto is 1-2 on a five-game road trip that still includes Utah and the LA Clippers.

14. Orlando Magic

(38-32, last week No. 9)

Orlando has dropped four straight games, and the culprit is that their inconsistent offense has been on the downswing. That offense should look better when Franz Wagner and Anthony Black get healthy, but until then, inconsistency may be the buzzword. As it has seemed all season. The good news is that, among the teams in the tight 5-10 race in the East over the final three weeks of the season, the only team with an easier schedule in that group is Toronto.

15. Miami Heat

(38-33, last week No. 10)

Miami has dropped four in a row and it all starts with its defense, having given up 120+ in each of those games. The losing streak has dropped the Heat to ninth in the East — only 2.5 games separate fifth and 10th in the East, Miami needs wins and it can quickly move back up the standings. That might be tough to do this week, facing the Spurs, then two games on the road against the Cavaliers.

16. Los Angeles Clippers

(35-36, last week No. 16)

Kawhi Leonard returned from injury this week, and if he can get to 65 games played, he will make an All-NBA team this year (deservedly so) — Leonard has missed 16 games this season, he can only afford to miss one more to stay above the ridiculous NBA-set number. Before Darius Garland went off for 41 and got the Clippers and overtime win in Dallas, the team had dropped four straight and opened the door for Portland to get into the top eight (a much easier path through the play-in to the playoffs than being ninth). Fortunately for the Clippers, there are winnable games on the schedule this week, with the best team they will see being Toronto on Wednesday at the Intuit Dome.

17. Phoenix Suns

(40-32, last week No. 15)

Phoenix’s push to make the top six and avoid the play-in likely ended with the team’s five-game losing streak (which ended Sunday with a blowout win over Toronto). A few things have led to that streak. One is that this is not a good clutch team, it has a -9.6 net rating in games within five points in the final five minutes, which is 23rd in the league. Also, Jalen Green is still trying to find his way after returning to the team from injury on Feb. 7, and in his last 10 games he’s averaging 21 points a game but on an inefficient 40.4% shooting (which is actually up from when he first returned). Devin Booker has been the bright spot, but it hasn’t been enough. In his last 10 games, Booker is third in the NBA in scoring at 30.3 points per game, including a season-high 43 against the Pacers and 40 points in a loss to the Celtics. Critical game Tuesday against Denver, if the Suns are going to have any chance to get into the top six they need this one — game you can watch on Coast 2 Coast Tuesday on NBC and Peacock.

18. Philadelphia 76ers

(39-32, last week No. 18)

Jared McCain makes his return to Philadelphia Monday, as a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder, and this has revenge game written all over it. Even if McCain said Monday at shoot around he isn’t really angry about being traded, “When (Philadelphia president of basketball operations Daryl Morey) first told me, I didn’t even really understand what team he sent me to. I heard ‘traded’ and that was kind of it. But once I understood it was OKC, it was one of those moments where you’re almost like, ‘OOK they won a championship … why do you want me?’” McCain has looked like his best self in OKC, and with Ajay Mitchell out for Monday’s game (suspension), McCain should get plenty of run to remind Philly fans what they are missing.

19. Portland Trail Blazers

(35-37, last week No. 19)

No coasting into the finish line in Portland — they are in a race with the Clippers for the No. 8 seed in the West (being top 8 means needing just one win in two games to make the playoffs, as opposed to being 9-10 and needing to win two games, one on the road). The Trail Blazers have won 4-of-6 and have a slightly easier schedule the rest of the way than the Clippers, thanks to having 7-of-10 at home.

20. New Orleans Pelicans

(25-47, last week No. 22)

Everyone’s favorite spoiler took two games from the LA Clippers last week and almost did the same against Cleveland, but New Orleans blew a 15-point fourth-quarter lead and lost. Part of the reason for the Pelicans’ improved play is that Dejonte Murray returned from a torn Achilles and is averaging 18.7 points and 6.2 assists per game, and the Pelicans are 5-5 in the games he has played.

21. Chicago Bulls

(28-42, last week No. 20)

Two players have 100 blocks and 100 3-pointers this season. One is obvious: Victor Wembanyama. The other is Matas Buzelis. The No. 11 pick in 2024 has taken a step forward this season, averaging 16.1 points and 5.6 rebounds a game, shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc. One other note, Josh Giddey has 19 triple-doubles as a member of the Bulls, but more than half of those (10) came after March 1 each season.

22. Golden State Warriors

(33-38, last week No. 21)

Stephen Curry could return to the court as early as Wednesday — and the Warriors need him. The Warriors are 6-15 in this stretch of games without him and have fallen to the No. 10 seed in the West. When he was healthy, Curry looked elite, averaging 27.2 points and 4.8 assists a game, shooting 39.1% from 3-point range. The Warriors are 1.5 games back of Portland for the No. 9 seed and two games back of the No. 8 Clippers — that’s ground that can be made up in three weeks, but the Warriors need to start racking up wins. Fast. They have a chance to turn things around this week with three tanking teams on the schedule this week (plus the Nuggets).

23. Milwaukee Bucks

(29-41, last week No. 23)

We wrote about it in last week’s Power Rankings before it became a very public thing: The question was never whether it was best for the Bucks to shut Giannis Antetokounmpo down for the season, the question was whether he would let them. This has become a thing. The reality is that it would be best for the Bucks’ chances of retaining Antetokounmpo if he sat (they could marginally improve their NBA Draft Lottery odds, and that pick can be traded to get the kind of player Antetokounmpo wants next to him). Antetokounmpo will say that his competitive drive is not a switch that can just be flipped on and off, and he wants to play. Okay, but in this case, it feels a bit performative, given the Bucks are 7.5 games out of the play-in with 12 games left to play.

24. Dallas Mavericks

(23-48, last week No. 24)

If Cooper Flagg is going to win Rookie of the Year over former Duke teammate Kon Knueppel, he is going to have to put on a finishing kick — which he is trying to do. Missing eight games due to injury in February and March — while Knueppel was playing in meaningful games for Charlotte — put Flagg a step back in a very tight race. Flagg’s recent strong outings against Cleveland (twice) and New Orleans, where he scored 21+ points with efficient shooting, are what he needs. The 6-15 shooting against Atlanta, followed by 6-of-16 against the Clippers, is not ideal.

25. Memphis Grizzlies

(24-46, last week No. 28)

Memphis ended its eight-game losing streak with a spoiler special, upsetting the Denver Nuggets. It was a needed bright spot. Even though it feels like we say every week that the Grizzlies have been riddled by injuries, it hits harder when you see the list of guys who are out: Ja Morant, Zach Edey, Scotty Pippen Jr., Santi Aldama, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Ty Jerome and Brandon Clarke. That’s a lot, and why the Grizzlies have leaned into using a hardship exception to bring in players.

26. Utah Jazz

(21-50, last week No. 26)

Jazz fans may not want to win a lot of games the rest of the season, but it was hard not to be excited watching this team beat the shorthanded Bucks by 32 (Utah’s largest win of the season). Especially with Ace Bailey going off for 33. It’s going to be interesting in the next couple of years to see how he fits alongside Keyonte George and Lauri Markkanen.

A career night for Ace Bailey 👏



33 PTS (career-high)

9 REB

4 AST

3 STL

7 3PM pic.twitter.com/kZxlu8ZWg7 — NBA (@NBA) March 20, 2026

27. Sacramento Kings

(19-53, last week No. 25)

When a team is tanking — and the Kings are tanking, even if they beat the Nets Sunday and have now gone 5-3 in their last eight (playing DeMar DeRozan far too many minutes in a couple of those wins) — the goal is to find a couple of guys who can be part of what is being built. Maxime Raynaud is one of those guys. The 7'1" center out of France was a second-round pick last June, but has steadily improved all season and has taken off of late, scoring 30 against Philadelphia, 32 against the Spurs, 23 in a win over the Clippers, and 22 and 10 in a win over Brooklyn on Sunday. Whatever is next in Sacramento, Raynaud should be part of it.

28. Brooklyn Nets

(17-54, last week No. 27)

Losers of seven straight games, and that includes blowing a late fourth-quarter lead against the Knicks. While Brooklyn is in the bottom five in the league in defense, the bigger concern long-term is the offense, which is dead last in the league. When you look at this roster and the teams around them in this ranking, is there a team more desperately in need of lottery luck than Brooklyn?

29. Washington Wizards

(16-55, last week No. 29)

Losers of 16 straight, and for all the optimism about next season (with Trae Young and Anthony Davis) this is hard to watch right now. If you’re looking for the silver lining, rookie Will Riley has shown some promise and might become part of the rotation for whatever comes next in the nation’s capital.

30. Indiana Pacers

(15-56, last week No. 30)

Interesting speculation out there that if the Pacers luck into the No. 1 pick, they would take Cameron Boozer because he fits their win-now needs along the front line. It’s all just speculation at this point, and the Pacers would be very happy with Boozer at any spot in the top four, he would be plug-and-play next to Ivica Zubac starting next season. That said, you get the No. 1 pick, you take the best player regardless of position (don’t repeat the “we don’t need Michael Jordan, we have Clyde Drexler” mistake). Speaking of Zubac, he is out for the remainder of the season with a fractured rib. After being traded by the Clippers, Zubac averaged 11.6 points and 7.2 rebounds per game with the Pacers, but the team dropped all five of those games. Expect Jay Huff to get more run to end the season for the Pacers.

