NBA reviewing LaMelo Ball takedown of Bam Adebayo that led to Heat star’s exit from game

It was a play that changed the game — and now the NBA is reviewing the situation.

Early in the second quarter of the Miami at Charlotte play-in game on Tuesday, LaMelo Ball drove the lane and threw up a shot that Simone Fontecchio blocked, and Ball went to the ground and looked for a whistle that did not come. Miami’s Bam Adebayo grabbed the loose ball as he was starting to step out of bounds, and Ball reached over and swept Adebayo’s leg, leading to a nasty fall.

The play where Bam Adebayo got taken out. LaMelo Ball was complaining to the referees afterward. pic.twitter.com/xbKAhslFHB — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) April 15, 2026

No foul was called and play went on to the other end but Adebayo stayed on the ground, eventually limping back to the Heat locker room not to return. The play was not reviewed because, by league rule, there was no foul call to review.

The NBA is now reviewing the situation.

That play cost Miami its best player for the rest of a win-or-go-home game, and Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said postgame Ball should have been ejected for it (quotes via ESPN and Associated Press).

“I didn’t see it [when it happened], but I don’t think it’s cute,” Spoelstra said. “I don’t think it’s funny. I think it’s a stupid play. It’s a dangerous play. Obviously, our best player was out. I’m not making an excuse. The Hornets played great and they made those plays down the stretch. We had our opportunities to win. That’s a shame. You should be penalized for that...

“He should have been thrown out of the game for that. There is no place in the game for that.”

Ball apologized after the game.

“I apologize on that one,” Ball said. “I got hit in the head and didn’t really know where I was. But I’m going to check on him and see if he is OK and everything.”

If the NBA review finds that Ball was not called for what should have been a flagrant foul at the time, the league can either fine him (the most likely outcome) or suspend him for a game, meaning he would miss Friday’s win-and-you’re-in game between the Hornets and the loser of Wednesday’s 76ers vs. Magic game.

Even without Bam, the Heat came very close to winning a dramatic, thrilling game.

HLs: LaMelo wills Hornets past Heat in OT thriller LaMelo Ball did everything he could to ensure the Hornets squeaked past the Heat in Tuesday's play-in tournament opener, dropping 30 points and securing the go-ahead layup to help Charlotte advance.

Charlotte advanced with a 127-126 overtime win, with Ball hitting a game-winning layup on one end and Miles Bridges getting a game-saving block on the other.