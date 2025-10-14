NBA season 2025-26 preview: Award winners odds, predictions

Nothing quite stirs debate around the NBA quite like postseason awards.

By the end of the first week of the season there will be talk of “Player X is off to a fast start, making his MVP case,” and by the time Tim Bontemps does his poll at ESPN it will frame the race in an indelible way — just a third of the way into the season. It’s the same for Rookie of the Year, Sixth Man of the Year or any other award.

Let’s start that debate now and make some predictions. Here are the odds for who wins MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, Rookie of the Year and more, plus my preseason prediction for the winners. All odds come from our partners at DraftKings.

Most Valuable Player

MVP Odds: Nikola Jokic (+220), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (+250), Luka Doncic (+380), Giannis Antetokounmpo (+950). Victor Wembanyama (+1000)

MVP Prediction: Giannis Antetokounmpo

It’s weird that picking a two-time winner of the award, one of the top five players in the world, a player still in his prime, is somehow a bold choice for MVP, but here we are.

There are good reasons others are favorited: Nikola Jokic is the best player on the planet, averaged a triple-double last season, and has more help around him this season; Shai Gilgeous-Alexander won last season, is just entering his prime while playing for the heavy favorite to have the best record in the NBA again; Luka Doncic is in the best shape of his career and is playing with a chip on his shoulder in a glamour market.

Give me Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Giannis with a quick double-double in his preseason debut.



13 PTS | 10 REB | 3 AST | 60% FG pic.twitter.com/HZ2qIQtnjb — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) October 13, 2025

It’s not just the stats — 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, 6.5 assists a game last season — paired with elite defense, it’s also the fact that with Damian Lillard waived and back in Portland, there isn’t another high-level shot creator on the roster. It all falls on Antetokounmpo, who has to do more.

There will be a cloud over Antetokounmpo and the Bucks all season after his comments about reassessing his situation next summer. He and the franchise have dealt with it before, and if anything, it will light a fire under him — if (a big “if”) he leaves Milwaukee, he’s going to want to do so having given it his best, to say he tried everything. He’s motivated to have a monster season. An MVP season.

Defensive Player of the Year

DPOY Odds: Victor Wembanyama (-175), Chet Holmgren (+700), Evan Mobley (+900), Amen Thompson (+1400), Dyson Daniels (+2200)

DPOY Prediction: Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio)

“I just don’t ever recall someone who has so much influence on both ends of the floor,” was how NBA lifer and Pacers coach Rick Carlisle described Wembanyama after a preseason game Monday.

Wemby was running away with this award a year ago until blood clots in his shoulder limited him to 46 games — and he still led the league in total blocks. He looks stronger and even more impressive this season, and I expect him to be the unanimous — or near-unanimous — choice to win the award this season.

Victor Wembanyama is in a drop and then he just swipes down at the ball and then he just has the ball. Sheesh. pic.twitter.com/Y46hWCJuXw — Steve Jones (@stevejones20) October 13, 2025

If I were a betting man, I might put a small wager on Chet Holmgren. If injuries keep Wembanyama from 65 games (and Holmgren clears that threshold), he is the next in line, plus voters will want to reward someone for the dominant Thunder defense.

Coach of the Year

COY Odds: Jamahl Mosley (+550), Ime Udoka (+550), David Adelman (+600), Quin Snyder (+800), J.J. Redick (+1400)

COY Prediction: David Adelman (Denver)

Jamahl Mosley in Orlando and Quinn Snyder in Atlanta are coaches who fit the model of coaches who win this award: Teams that make a massive leap year-over-year in wins and playoff positioning (even if it’s kind of expected in both cases). Another smart bet is Ime Udoka. If Houston finishes with a top-three seed and looks like a contender without Fred VanVleet, the coach (and Kevin Durant) will get a lot of credit.

Give me David Adelman. He was thrust into a difficult situation last season when Michael Malone was fired with three games left in the season, but he guided the Nuggets on a playoff run that went as deep as anyone could have expected (pushing Oklahoma City to seven games). Adelman has been handed an upgraded roster — Cameron Johnson (an upgrade over MPJ), Jonas Valanciunas (the best backup center Nikola Jokic has ever had), Bruce Brown and Tim Hardaway Jr., plus expect a step forward from Julian Strawther. All of that will have Denver pushing Oklahoma City for the top seed, and it will get Adelman Coach of the Year for his work in integrating this roster.

Rookie of the Year

ROY Odds: Cooper Flagg (-170), VJ Edgecombe (+1000), Tre Johnson (+1000), Dylan Harper (+1000), Ace Bailey (+1000)

ROY Prediction: Cooper Flagg (Dallas)

Both VJ Edgecome and Dylan Harper have looked legit this preseason, and both are going to have the ball in their hands and have a chance. Tre Johnson should put up a lot of points with the Wizards. But this is Copper Flagg’s award to lose — he has lived up to all the billing in the preseason, plus he is going to be playing in meaningful games on a good Dallas team.

Cooper Flagg is going to be a PROBLEM. The 18-year-old has hit the ground running in his first 3 preseason games with the Mavericks.



📺 KFAA Dallas-Ft. Worth pic.twitter.com/3UQ53OlyJB — NBA on NBC and Peacock (@NBAonNBC) October 14, 2025

Sixth Man of the Year

6th Man Odds: De’Andre Hunter (+800), Naz Reid (+1000), Jordan Clarkson (+1200), Anfernee Simons (+1300), Ty Jerome (+1400)

6th Man Prediction: Caris LeVert (Detroit)

I find this one of the toughest preseason awards to predict because in many cases, if a player thrives in this role, he will end up a starter and not play enough games to qualify. It can often go to a surprise candidate, at least not someone strongly considered before the season tipped off. That said, Reid is a great choice to win this again, and Hunter is a logical pick.

I’m going to go way off that board and take Caris LeVert in Detroit. Last season, Malik Beasley finished second in Sixth Man voting (to Boston’s Payton Pritchard, who could repeat), and now LeVert steps into that role. I am willing to bet he thrives there and is in the conversation for this award by the end of the season.