 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SHOOTING-PANAM-2023-SANTIAGO
A 1984 Olympian qualifies for the 2024 Olympics, his second Olympics
NHL: Philadelphia Flyers at Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Hurricanes activate forward Andrei Svechnikov from injured reserve
Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation - Final Round
Two KFT players suspended for betting on PGA Tour events

Top Clips

nbc_pl_cpvstot_evertonsanction_231027.jpg
Report: PL seeking 12-point deduction for Everton
nbc_pl_cpvstot_tonalinews_231027.jpg
Tonali begins 10-month worldwide suspension
nbc_ffhh_jones_231027_1920x1080_2277337667823.jpg
Taylor has ‘unlocked’ Waller, Giants WRs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SHOOTING-PANAM-2023-SANTIAGO
A 1984 Olympian qualifies for the 2024 Olympics, his second Olympics
NHL: Philadelphia Flyers at Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Hurricanes activate forward Andrei Svechnikov from injured reserve
Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation - Final Round
Two KFT players suspended for betting on PGA Tour events

Top Clips

nbc_pl_cpvstot_evertonsanction_231027.jpg
Report: PL seeking 12-point deduction for Everton
nbc_pl_cpvstot_tonalinews_231027.jpg
Tonali begins 10-month worldwide suspension
nbc_ffhh_jones_231027_1920x1080_2277337667823.jpg
Taylor has ‘unlocked’ Waller, Giants WRs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NBA takes away second-round draft pick from Phoenix for tampering with Drew Eubanks

  
Published October 25, 2023 07:26 PM
Pheonix Suns v Detroit Pistons

DETROIT, MI - OCTOBER 8: Drew Eubanks #14 of the Phoenix Suns looks to pass the ball during the game against the Detroit Pistons on October 8, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

In their search for depth at center during free agency, the Suns talked to a lot of players but reached a deal with former Spur and Trail Blazer Drew Eubanks for the veteran minimum, a contract that barely was noticed around the league.

Except at NBA headquarters, which investigated the signing and concluded the Suns “engaged in free agency discussions involving Drew Eubanks prior to the date when such discussions were permitted.” For that, the league announced it has penalized the Suns a second-round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft (this is Denver’s pick that Phoenix traded for from Orlando).

The Suns responded with a statement saying any violation was “inadvertent.”

A couple of quick thoughts on this.

According to Spotrac’s offseason signings tracker, 73 players signed contracts in the first 24 hours of NBA free agency, valuing $2.8 billion. But this two-year, minimum contract signing was the one that crossed the line and was tampering? Okay. Sure.

• The punishment is taking away what would have been Denver’s second-round pick — a draft pick that likely will be between 55-60. That will teach them.

• Every front office in the league contacts players before they are allowed by the NBA’s rules. Every one. As front office people have told NBC Sports, free agency is about three-quarters done by the time the league says free agency officially starts. The reaction to any team that gets their guy then gets nailed for tampering and loses a second-round pick is to shrug. It’s just the cost of doing business.

• The NBA started to address the reality of the situation in the latest CBA, saying teams can now begin talking new contracts with their own players about to become free agents once their season ends.

• Still, the investigation and punishment in this case seems silly and NCAA-level arbitrary.

Mentions
Drew Eubanks.png Drew Eubanks Phoenix Suns Primary Logo Phoenix Suns