Texas grand jury declines to indict former NBA player Patrick Beverley in assault case

  
Published February 24, 2026 04:54 PM

RICHMOND, Texas (AP) — A Texas grand jury has declined to indict former NBA guard Patrick Beverley after he was arrested last year on an accusation that he had assaulted his sister.

Authorities in Fort Bend County, southwest of Houston, had arrested Beverley in November after his sister told investigators he grabbed her by the neck, slammed her against a wall and punched her in the face, according to court records.

The grand jury on Monday declined to indict Beverley on one count of assault of a family member. Beverley had been free on a $40,000 bond.

Beverley’s sister had told authorities the alleged assault happened after she sneaked out of her mother’s home to see her boyfriend.

Shortly after his arrest, Beverley had posted an unsigned statement on X saying he had unexpectedly found his sister, a minor, alone with an 18-year-old man.

Beverley’s attorneys, Rusty Hardin and Letitia Quinones-Hollins, said in a statement that Beverley “would never do anything to harm his sister and that he is very grateful that the grand jury has recognized that.”

After the grand jury’s decision, Beverley said in a post on X that he was “deeply grateful for all thoughts and prayers for the family” and “we must continue to protect our children, especially our young girls.”

Beverley played for 12 seasons in the NBA, starting his career with the Houston Rockets. He last played for the Milwaukee Bucks during the 2023-24 season.