Former NBA player Patrick Beverley arrested in Texas on felony assault charges

Patrick Beverley, a former NBA player who spent a dozen years in the league, was arrested Friday in Fort Bend County, Texas, on felony assault charges, the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s office confirmed to NBC Sports.

Deputies were dispatched to a residence in Rosharon (a suburb of Houston) at 3:50 a.m., according to the sheriff’s office. Upon arrival, “Deputies learned that a situation transpired between family members leading to a family violence incident. The suspect, later identified as Patrick Beverley, was subsequently arrested and charged with assault, family violence/household member.” The investigation is ongoing, according to the sheriff’s office.

Beverley has been released on $40,000 bail according to multiple reports, put these statements out on social media, the second one including a statement from Beverley’s attorney.

Please don’t believe everything you see on the internet. Hope all is well Luv❤️🙏🏾 — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) November 14, 2025

Yal Pray for the Fam❤️Luv pic.twitter.com/TGORaFzn58 — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) November 15, 2025

Beverley, a Chicago native, played 12 seasons in the NBA and was named to three All-Defensive Teams. The 6'2" guard averaged 8.3 points a game for his career, which included playing for Houston, LA Clippers, Minnesota, the Los Angeles Lakers, Chicago, Philadelphia and Milwaukee.

Beverley had already been in the news this week after he and Klay Thompson had a little online beef. Beverley and another former NBA player, Jason Williams, made lewd comments about Thompson’s girlfriend, rapper Megan Thee Stallion, during an episode of Barstool Sports’ “Hoopin’ N Hollerin’” podcast, suggesting she is impacting his play on the court. Thompson shot back at Beverley on Instagram, saying, “How would y’all feel if I referred to your wives in such a way? … Do better fellas. Very disappointing.”

