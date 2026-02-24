Suns’ Dillon Brooks out 4-6 weeks after surgery to repair fractured hand.

Dillon Brooks, whose energy and unexpected shot creation have been at the heart of the Phoenix Suns this season, will miss 4-6 weeks after having surgery to repair a fractured left hand, Phoenix announced Tuesday.

This was not a surprise, the fracture was reported a few days ago, but without details on the surgery or a timeline for a return.

Brooks has been a culture setter for the organization and, on the court, a needed secondary shot creator, averaging 21.2 points per game. Not that there was a good time for an injury, but this hits the Suns particularly hard this week with Devin Booker missing time with a hip injury and Grayson Allen out with knee and ankle issues. The Suns lost to the Trail Blazers over the weekend without either of their two leading scorers.

Phoenix, 33-25, sits as the No. 7 seed in the West, just two games out of getting into the top six and avoiding the play-in, but it’s going to be tough to make up that gap without the team being healthy.

The Suns also announced that guard Jordan Goodwin is out for at least a week or two due to a left calf strain. Goodwin is averaging 8.9 points and 4.7 rebounds per game.

