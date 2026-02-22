 Skip navigation
Phoenix’s Dillon Brooks out indefinitely with fractured hand, Devin Booker out at least a week with hip injury

  
Published February 21, 2026 09:42 PM

A trio of injuries has cast a dark cloud over the Suns’ dramatic double-overtime win on Saturday.

Dillon Brooks, who has been both a culture setter for the organization and a secondary shot creator, averaging 21.2 points per game, will be out indefinitely with a fractured hand, a story first reported by Shams Charania of ESPN and since confirmed by others.

The report had no details — What part of the hand? Would surgery be needed? — other than to say doctors would meet in the coming days to come up with a timetable for his return.

Phoenix announced earlier that All-Star Devin Booker will miss at least a week due to a right hip strain, which he suffered in the first game back after the break against San Antonio on Thursday. The team said he would be re-evaluated in a week.

Booker is the Suns’ best player, averaging 24.7 points and 6.1 assists per game this season. Not long before the All-Star break, he missed seven games with a sprained ankle, and the Suns went 4-3 in those games.

On top of all that, rotation guard Jordan Goodwin suffered a calf injury Saturday against Orlando and will have an MRI on Sunday, coach Jordan Ott said postgame.

All of that cast a dark shadow over the Suns most dramatic win of the season, a double overtime win against the Orlando Magic where Jalen Green had struggled to a 5-of-25 night shooting, but when it was all on the line in the second overtime he hit the shot that mattered most.

With Booker and Brooks out, the Suns are going to need a lot more Green in the coming weeks.