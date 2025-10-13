NBC Sports is taking over 30 Rock with “30 Rocks” activation to celebrate the NBA’s return to NBC and Peacock

NBC Sports and the NBA will be rocking out at 30 Rockefeller Plaza this October, putting on a host of activities and installations for fans to enjoy via a “30 Rocks” activation.

In honor of the NBA’s return to NBC Sports and its Peacock debut, fans can stop by Rockefeller Center from Thursday, October 16 through Tuesday, October 21 to enjoy activities, artwork and appearances by NBA legends and NBC Sports commentators.

The activation will feature 30 customized basketballs – or “rocks” – designed by local artists to reflect the culture of each of the NBA’s 30 clubs and the unique style of the artist.

Following the event’s conclusion on October 21, just in time for the NBA on NBC and Peacock tip off, the 30 “rocks” will be returned to their host cities to be enjoyed by the local fans and communities they represent.

For the host city teams, the Knicks’ rock was designed by MADSTEEZ (Mark Paul Deren), while Marka27 (Victor Quinonez) designed the one for the Nets. Both “rocks” feature bold designs that capture the passion and creativity of New York City.

Other eye-catching “rocks” include Arutyun Gozukuchikyan’s Los Angeles Lakers design, which uses bright, bold colors to create a layered depiction of the sun setting over the city, and the dark, funky rock created for the Portland Trail Blazers by Caleb Jay. Jay’s artistic style draws on street and graffiti aesthetics to create a captivating black and red design for Rip City.

Read below to find out more about all the “rocks” and the artists that designed them.

Atlanta Hawks

Artist: Aysha Pennerman - Website & Handle

Aysha is a multidisciplinary artist with a background in painting and graphic design. Her work includes creative placemaking, murals, and mixed-media portraiture, combining paint, texture and 3D elements to create layered stories. Her murals across Atlanta spark conversations, celebrate culture and highlight the city’s people and communities. Through her work, Aysha’s mission is to bring beauty, joy, and hope into public spaces. Beyond her art, she loves spending time with her family, often watching NBA games or playing basketball together.

Boston Celtics

Artist: Monique Aimee - Website & Handle

Monique Aimee is an illustrator and multidisciplinary artist based out of Joy Street Studios in Somerville, MA. Her work ranges from book cover illustrations and editorial animation to chainstitch embroidery and handpainted murals. Monique Aimee’s style is bold and harmonious with inspiration drawn from folk and fiber art. She received her Bachelor of Fine Arts from Lesley University in 2014 and has been a freelance illustrator for 10+ years. Monique is the 2024 - 2025 Celtics Artist in Residency. She is beyond excited to represent and draw for Boston!

Brooklyn Nets

Artist: Victor Quinonez - Website & Handle

Marka27 is an internationally acclaimed multidisciplinary artist celebrated for blending street art, design, and cultural iconography into bold, largescale works. Rooted in his Mexican heritage, his murals, installations, and products honor identity and community while shaping the language of contemporary street culture. Over his career, he has collaborated with global brands and exhibited worldwide. Having previously partnered with the Brooklyn Nets, he is proud to join forces with his hometown team once again—spreading love the Brooklyn way while cheering them on with his family at Barclays.

Charlotte Hornets

Artist: Kalin Renee Devone - Handle

Kalin is a painter and public artist who brings bold energy and joy to every surface she touches. Her work is playful, accessible, and rooted in storytelling, whether through traditional oil paintings or large-scale public art. She bridges fine art and community engagement, transforming walls, courts, and shared spaces into vibrant, living canvases. Kalin has led projects across North Carolina, from collaborative murals with students to major commissions like a basketball court for Footlocker and Puma at the Simmons YMCA. Inspired by her love of the NBA and basketball culture, she sees the sport as both creative inspiration and a unifying language for connection.

Chicago Bulls

Artist: Conrad Javier - Website & Handle

Conrad Javier is a professional illustrator from the suburbs of Chicago. He has been freelancing for the past 9 years and has worked with companies such as the NBA, NHL, and MLB. Conrad has spent his career combining his dynamic artistic sensibilities and his love for sports. At a young age, he fell in love with the game of basketball and fulfilled his lifelong dream of working with his favorite team, the Chicago Bulls. He continues to push the boundaries of sports media and illustration. Conrad enjoys painting, photography, and spending quality time with his wife and cat.

Cleveland Cavaliers

Artist: Glen Infante - Website & Handle

Glen is a Cleveland-based artist celebrated for his bold use of color, crisp outlines, and graphic storytelling that bridges sports, culture, and community. His signature style combines playful proportions with striking detail, creating work that feels both nostalgic and modern. Glen has collaborated with athletes, brands, and organizations to produce artwork that resonates with fans and leaves a lasting impression. Deeply inspired by his hometown, he often highlights Cleveland’s energy, landmarks, and pride in his pieces. A lifelong Cavaliers supporter, Glen channels his love for basketball and the NBA into dynamic visuals that honor the game’s influence on culture.

Dallas Mavericks

Artist: Jeremy Biggers - Website & Handle

Jeremy is a visual artist known for his bold, realistic style that bridges fine art and public art. His background in painting and design has led him to create large-scale murals and gallery work that capture powerful narratives of identity, culture, and community. Jeremy’s work has been featured across the country, with commissions from major brands and installations in cities nationwide. A lifelong basketball fan, his love for the Dallas Mavericks and the game itself often informs his practice, with the rhythm, energy, and culture of basketball woven into his creative process.

Denver Nuggets

Artist: Thomas Evans - Website & Handle

Detour is a Denver-based multidisciplinary artist known for bold, large-scale murals and community-driven storytelling. Over more than a decade, he has transformed walls on four continents and created public works for landmarks. Detour’s work celebrates local voices and global connections, while his lifelong love for sports—especially the Denver Nuggets—fuels his dynamic compositions and collaborative energy, infusing his art with the same passion and movement found on the basketball court. Detour painted one of his most widely viewed murals of the Denver Nuggets during their Championship run in 2023. It has become an iconic Denver location to visit.

Detroit Pistons

Artist: Allison Sims - Website & Handle

Allison Sims is a Detroit-based muralist and sneaker artist known for her bold and creative designs that bring stories to life. Originally from Memphis, TN, Sims has taught herself and grown her skills through passion and practice. Sims followed her heart and turned her love for painting into a fulltime career. She has collaborated with the Detroit Pistons, the WNBA’s Chicago Sky, and created custom work for rappers, athletes, and private businesses. Her artistry spans from large-scale murals, custom sneakers, and live customizing for events. Her growing portfolio reflects versatility and vision, positioning herself as a sought-after collaborator at the intersection of art, sports, and lifestyle.

Golden State Warriors

Artist: The Illuminaries - Website & Handle

The Illuminaries are a Bay Area collective of Artists and Muralists who specialize in high impact, energizing street art. They understand the power of visual storytelling and transform spaces into immersive experiences that captivate, inspire, and elevate. With dynamic murals laced throughout the Bay Area and beyond, the power to shape urban space is a responsibility they do not take lightly. Their art goes beyond aesthetics, aiming to influence and motivate. The Illuminaries have partnered with iconic clients like the NBA, Golden State Warriors, Under Armour, 49ers, Marriott Hotels, and the City of Oakland. They’re from the Bay so it’s Dubs All Day! Warriors!!!

Houston Rockets

Artist: Alex “Donkeeboy” Roman Jr. - Website & Handle

Donkeeboy is a Houston based visual artist who remixes Pop Art by creating pieces that often consist of double entendres, puns, and mashups. In his early years as a budding artist, he was discouraged by skeptics who didn’t believe he could make it in the art world. They called him “burro,” Spanish for donkey, to taunt him. Motivated by doubt, he claimed the name Donkeeboy. A donkey is loyal, hardworking, and stubborn, just like he was for chasing his dream. He has painted over 100 murals. A favorite collab was with the Houston Rockets, bringing back memories of their ‘94 and ‘95 championship wins.

Indiana Pacers

Artist: Kwazar Martin - Website & Handle

Kwazar is an Indianapolis-based artist known for his bold use of color, dynamic movement, and layered storytelling. His work spans murals, canvases, and collaborative projects, each piece carrying an urban energy that reflects both his roots and his vision for community connection. With a growing portfolio of public and private commissions, Kwazar has established himself as a creative force who brings life to every space he touches. A devoted NBA enthusiast, he often channels the game’s intensity, culture, and spirit of resilience into his art, making his style both recognizable and impactful.

LA Clippers

Artist: Levi Ponce - Website & Handle

Levi Ponce, raised in Los Angeles, learned to paint from his father, muralist Hector Ponce. After earning a B.A. in Animation, he set out to transform his community through art. He painted murals and rallied neighbors, sparking Los Angeles Mural Mile—a movement advancing arts in the San Fernando Valley through artist development, grants, and civic partnerships. For over two decades, Levi has created large-scale works locally and globally, including Interstellar, major theme parks, and SoFi Stadium. His work has been shown at the Petersen Automotive Museum, MACAY, and other institutions. A father of three, his family stays active—on and off the courts since his son’s first Clippers game.

Los Angeles Lakers

Artist: Arutyun Gozukuchikyan - Website & Handle

ArToon was born in Yerevan, Armenia, in 1982 and raised in Los Angeles, where art quickly became his greatest form of expression. From an early age, he was drawn to creating pieces that went beyond the canvas, eventually developing a passion for murals that could inspire, connect, and bring life to public spaces. Over the years, he built a reputation as a respected muralist known for bold colors, layered storytelling, and meaningful narratives. His work can be found throughout Los Angeles — in community centers and in private collections. Outside the studio, Artoon is an avid NBA follower and a devoted Los Angeles Lakers fan.

Memphis Grizzlies

Artist: Jamond Bullock - Handle

Jamond Bullock is a Memphis muralist and curator known for his bold, vibrant style and collaborations with brands like FedEx, Champion, and Starbucks. Guided by the motto “Be Bold, Be Free, Be Alive,” Bullock celebrates creative freedom and joy in expression. A proud partner of his hometown Memphis Grizzlies, Bullock embodies the team’s underdog spirit. Bullock can be seen painting live at weddings, concerts and fundraisers. His historical mural work has been presented in front of Congress and is featured of the Memphis International AirPort.

Miami Heat

Artist: Brian Butler - Website & Handle

Brian Butler’s art practice is deeply rooted in Miami. He organizes the Beach Towel Art Show in the sands of South Beach every December. He is a fixture at local venues, known for illustrating concerts. And his murals grace the walls of Wynwood, the Kaseya Center, and countless locations throughout South Florida. His works are as playful as they are reflective. He regularly summons inspiration from his surroundings, inspired by regional lore and landmarks. He’s had the great honor of working with the Miami Heat on several projects and aspires to one day join the Heat’s Golden Oldies.

Milwaukee Bucks

Artist: BigShot Robot - Website & Handle

Bigshot Robot is a sentient design entity based in Milwaukee, WI. He explores emotional storytelling through bold linework, curious characters, and irreverent humor. He’s been drawing since before he knew how to talk about his feelings, using sketchbooks, paint, and walls as a way to stay curious about the world. Bigshot Robot is an early fan of the Bradley Center nosebleeds, always a fan of the Bucks’ He is delighted to contribute to Milwaukee’s creative spirit and competitive legacy.

Minnesota Timberwolves

Artist: Reggie LeFlore - Website & Handle

Reggie LeFlore is a Twin Cities based, freelance visual artist who routinely creates murals for various organizations and local communities throughout the year - with notable projects created in downtown Minneapolis, The Creative Enterprise Zone in St Paul, the City of Bloomington, and more. The Minnesota Timberwolves have been a constant collaborator with LeFlore over the past few years, and so he was thrilled to tap back into his digital talents to create this chilly winter-esque design, one that aims to capture the aesthetics often found in his mural and canvas work.

New Orleans Pelicans

Artist: Brandon “Bmike” Odoms - Website & Handle

Brandan, known as Bmike, is a New Orleans–based visual artist celebrated for his large-scale murals and community driven installations. His work blends bold colors, layered text, and storytelling to honor history while imagining new futures. Exhibited nationally and internationally, his projects include Studio BE, a landmark creative space in New Orleans that attracts artists, athletes, cultural leaders and everyday people. A lifelong fan of the NBA, he sees New Orleans basketball as a force that unites community— players often visit Studio BE, sparking collaborations that bridge art and sport.

New York Knicks

Artist: Mark Deren - Handle

MADSTEEZ (Mark Paul Deren) is a contemporary artist celebrated for his vibrant, surreal“WEENified” aesthetic—blending bold color, abstraction, and distorted portraiture into immersive dreamscapes. Born with a rare degenerative eye condition leaving him blind in one eye, his unique perspective shapes a world where reality and fantasy collide. His large-scale murals span five continents, while his painted basketball courts in Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens reflect his community roots. His NBA ties run deep and include direct collaborations with Shaquille O’Neal, Scottie Pippen, and Carmelo Anthony, as well as Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan through Nike. A lifelong Knicks fan since the Ewing era, MADSTEEZ continues to fuse pop culture and imagination into unforgettable, WEENoscopic works.

Oklahoma City Thunder

Artist: Taylor Clark - Website & Handle

Taylor Clark is a muralist and acrylic painter based in Oklahoma City, where her faith serves as the heartbeat of her creative journey. Taylor has been featured in group exhibitions, including Plaza Walls 2023 and Sunny Dayz Mural Festival 2025. Specializing in live painting, she collaborates with Oklahoma Humane Society and the Oklahoma City Thunder, where she is a 2024–2025 member of the Thunder Artist Group. Forever repping the OKC Thunder, nothing beats the energy of a home game! Whether teaching classes, painting live, or creating personal commissions, she continues to push her creative boundaries, each piece a step forward in her journey to master her craft.

Orlando Magic

Artist: Swishh Dreams - Website & Handle

HJ is a multidisciplinary artist with a background in screen printing and interactive design. Inspired by a lifelong obsession of basketball, HJ creates visuals that capture the game’s playfulness and energy. Beyond the studio, HJ renovates and designs outdoor courts, managing installations that transform community spaces—over 35 nationwide, including three in Orlando. Since moving to Orlando in 2013, HJ has been a proud Magic fan, embracing game nights and team culture. For HJ, basketball is both a teacher and a source of joy and he wants to share that through his work.

Philadelphia 76ers

Artist: Tiff Urquhart - Website & Handle

Tiff is a contemporary artist and muralist known for her bold colors, dynamic patterns and street art inspired style. She has painted murals across the country, working with both major brands and local communities, always bringing energy and movement into her work. A lifelong NBA fan, she loves the Philadelphia 76ers and often channels the excitement of the game into her art. Whether courtside or in the studio, Tiff’s passion and energy fuels her creativity and keeps her connected to the vibrant culture of the sport.

Phoenix Suns

Artist: Miguel Godoy - Website & Handle

Miguel is a Chicano artist, professor at Estrella Mountain Community College, community-based muralist, and designer whose work blends storytelling, culture, and collaboration. Rooted in the desert Southwest, his designs often draw on hand-drawn elements inspired by his father’s Chicano ballpoint pen art and his early influences in Hip Hop. Miguel has partnered with major organizations, including the Phoenix Suns, where he designed the El Valle City Edition uniform, Ring of Honor portraits, and fan graphics. A devoted Suns fan, Miguel channels his love for the team into designs that celebrate Phoenix pride and culture.

Portland Trailblazers

Artist: Caleb Jay - Website & Handle

Caleb is a Portland-based artist and curator whose work combines street art, anime-inspired aesthetics, and layered textures to transform public spaces. With over 15 years of experience, he has painted large-scale murals on some of Portland’s most iconic buildings, leaving lasting marks that celebrate community and history. His projects often blur the line between gallery and street, inviting accessibility and engagement. A lifelong NBA fan, Caleb draws inspiration from the Portland Trail Blazers’ commitment to community outreach and the belief that play is essential to building healthy, thriving neighborhoods.

Sacramento Kings

Artist: Jeremy Stranger - Website & Handle

Jeremy Stanger, a lifelong painter, resides and works as a professional artist in Sacramento, California. With a tradesman’s approach, Stanger considers art a craft that opens the flow of channels. He executes using self-taught techniques he has been compiling for almost three decades. From his foundation as a graffiti artist since ’93 to working as a full-time decorative artist in NYC for eight years, Stanger is experienced in creative energy and endurance. By focusing on geometric designs, letters, and the flow of natural materials, he creates meticulously planned custom art and murals.

San Antonio Spurs

Artist: David “Shek” Vega - Website & Handle

Shek Vega is a street art veteran with more than 25 years of experience, rooted in graffiti and known for blending fine art with street culture. He leads Gravelmouth Art Gallery, serves as president of the San Antonio Street Art Initiative 501(c)(3), and co-owns Los Otros Murals with partner Nik Soup. Collectively, he has produced over 200 murals around the US. Some including campaign collaborations with the San Antonio Spurs. “Our love for the Spurs is deeply rooted. They are part of the cultural fabric of our city. We are beyond honored to play a small part in their great legacy.

Toronto Raptors

Artist: Paul Glyn-Williams - Handle

SumArtist is a multidisciplinary artist whose practice spans painting, graffiti, digital graphics and large-scale murals. Known for vibrant focal points set against greyscale backdrops, his work captures the emotion behind cultural icons and legendary sports moments. His art is held in the collection of NBA champion Matt Barnes, and his large-scale works have become part of Toronto’s cultural fabric, including a 60-foot mural immortalizing José Bautista’s “Bat Flip” moment and a 50ft Toronto Raptors tribute to Vince Carter. A lifelong Raptors devotee, SumArtist channels his fandom into art that celebrates the team’s legacy and its power to inspire, unite and define the country.

Utah Jazz

Artist: Trent Call - Website & Handle

Trent grew up in Salt Lake City watching Utah Jazz games on TV in the late 80’s and early 90’s. He collected basketball cards and even had a chance to attend a few games hearing Hot Rod Hundley exclaim, “You gotta love it, Baby!” He is actively engaged in a diversity of ongoing creative projects, including murals, oil paintings, illustrations and sign painting. Trent’s work combines various influences from early animation, graffiti, pop art, and outmoded Americana.

Washington Wizards

Artist: Chris Pyrate - Website & Handle

Chris Pyrate is an artist and designer from Washington, D.C. known for his vibrant, floral-inspired work that blends street culture with fine art. His signature style—characterized by bold linework juxtaposed with soft pastel hues—reflects a harmonious balance that’s been described as “energetically tranquil.” This aesthetic appears across murals, sculptures, fashion through his namesake fashion label, Chris Pyrate; as well as on high profile collaborations with the likes of Washington Wizards, MCM, Apple and more Pyrate’s work reaches international audiences, especially in Tokyo, where he’s held exhibitions and fashion openings. His evolving practice now includes storytelling through his upcoming manga and animation projects.