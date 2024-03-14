 Skip navigation
Nets’ Ben Simmons undergoes another surgery on lower back

  
Published March 14, 2024 05:20 PM
Philadelphia 76ers v Brooklyn Nets

BROOKLYN, NY - MARCH 5: Ben Simmons #10 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on during the game against the Philadelphia 76ers on March 5, 2024 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2024 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

The Brooklyn Nets had already shut down Ben Simmons for the season after just 15 games, now the team announced he has undergone another back surgery, his second in three seasons.

This is a partial discectomy, a surgery done to remove a piece of herniated disc between vertebrates.

Simmons got on the court for just 15 Nets games this season because of his back. That comes off him playing in just 42 games last season, again due to back and other injuries.

Simmons averaged 6.1 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 5.7 assists on 58.1% shooting when he played this season. He looked like the Simmons we have seen the last few years: a gifted defender who can do almost everything on offense except shoot a jump shot.

While the Nets might be open to trading him this offseason, Simmons is owed a fully guaranteed $40.3 million next season — no team is taking that on without a considerable sweetener (or sweeteners) thrown in.

Simmons is a former No. 1 pick and a three-time All-Star who made third-team All-NBA in 2021, and was part of two All-Defensive Teams. However, the past few years injuries have slowed him considerably.

