Nets’ Ben Simmons undergoes another surgery on lower back

The Brooklyn Nets had already shut down Ben Simmons for the season after just 15 games, now the team announced he has undergone another back surgery, his second in three seasons.

This is a partial discectomy, a surgery done to remove a piece of herniated disc between vertebrates.

Ben Simmons Medical Update:



Brooklyn Nets guard/forward Ben Simmons underwent a successful microscopic partial discectomy earlier today to alleviate the nerve impingement in his lower back. The procedure was performed by Dr. Timur Urakov, in consultation with Dr. Barth Green, at… — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) March 14, 2024

Simmons got on the court for just 15 Nets games this season because of his back. That comes off him playing in just 42 games last season, again due to back and other injuries.

Simmons averaged 6.1 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 5.7 assists on 58.1% shooting when he played this season. He looked like the Simmons we have seen the last few years: a gifted defender who can do almost everything on offense except shoot a jump shot.

While the Nets might be open to trading him this offseason, Simmons is owed a fully guaranteed $40.3 million next season — no team is taking that on without a considerable sweetener (or sweeteners) thrown in.

Simmons is a former No. 1 pick and a three-time All-Star who made third-team All-NBA in 2021, and was part of two All-Defensive Teams. However, the past few years injuries have slowed him considerably.