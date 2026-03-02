Clippers vs. Warriors predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for March 2

The Clippers (28-31) and Warriors (31-29) meet at Chase Center for the third meeting of the season and this time on Peacock at 10 PM Eastern.

Darius Garland makes his Clippers’ debut tonight after being traded to Los Angeles from Cleveland. The Clippers are 2-3 since the All-Star break and have the fourth-easiest remaining strength of schedule, so Garland’s return is welcomed as Los Angeles attempts to move up from the play-in to the playoffs. The Clippers finished February with the 23rd-ranked offense and 15th-rated defense.

Golden State remains without Steph Curry and a few other pieces as they welcome the Clippers. Golden State split the season series thus far with Los Angeles, and like the Clippers, enter with a 2-3 record since the All-Star break. In February, Golden State sported the 21st-ranked offense and 20th-rated defense.

The Warriors are in the seventh-place of the play-in tournament at 3.0 games behind the Suns and 2.5 games ahead of the eighth-place Clippers.

Let’s take a closer look at the matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.

Game Details and How to Watch Live: Clippers at Warriors

Date: Monday, March 2, 2026

Monday, March 2, 2026 Time: 10 PM EST

10 PM EST Site: Chase Center

Chase Center City: San Francisco, CA

San Francisco, CA Network/Streaming: Peacock

Game Odds: Clippers at Warriors

The latest odds as of Monday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Los Angeles Clippers (-118), Golden State Warriors (-102)

Los Angeles Clippers (-118), Golden State Warriors (-102) Spread: Clippers -1.5 (-105)

Clippers -1.5 (-105) Total: 215.5 points

This game opened Clippers -1.5 with the Total set at 219.5.

Expected Starting Lineups: Clippers at Warriors

Los Angeles Clippers

PG Darius Garland

SG Kawhi Leonard

SF Derrick Jones

PF John Collins (questionable)

(questionable) C Brook Lopez

Golden State Warriors

PG Brandin Podziemski

SG De’Anthony Melton

SF Moses Moody

PF Gui Santos

C Draymond Green

Injury Report: Clippers at Warriors

Los Angeles Clippers

John Collins (arm) is questionable for tonight’s game

(arm) is questionable for tonight’s game Kris Dunn (head) is questionable for tonight’s game

Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry (knee) is listed as OUT for tonight’s game

(knee) is listed as OUT for tonight’s game Will Richard (ankle) is listed as OUT for tonight’s game

(ankle) is listed as OUT for tonight’s game Kristaps Porzingis (illness) is listed as OUT for tonight’s game

(illness) is listed as OUT for tonight’s game Gary Payton II (ankle) is questionable for tonight’s game

Important stats, trends and insights: Clippers at Warriors

Golden State is 27-33 ATS this season, tied for 7th-worst

Golden State is 15-16 ATS at home

Golden State is 2-5 ATS as a home underdog

Golden State is 36-24 to the Over, ranking 2nd-best

Golden State is 20-11 to the Over at home, ranking 2nd-best and 5-2 as a home underdog (4th-best)

Los Angeles is 31-28 ATS

Los Angeles is 4-6 ATS as a road favorite

Los Angeles is 17-14 ATS as the road team

Los Angeles is 30-29 to the Under and 16-15 as the road team

Los Angeles is 5-5 to the Under as a road favorite

Rotoworld Best Bet

Drew Dinsick (@Whale_Capper) likes the Clippers on the spread and leans the Under:

“Without Steph Curry and Kristaps Porzingis in the lineup, the Warriors’ offense will struggle at times and we may see some players that NBA casuals may not have heard of. I rate the Clippers a +3 and the Warriors a -2 as of right now, giving me a 5-point differential between the two teams, which makes me like the Clippers. The total opened at 219.5 and is down to 215.5, which I agree with. This looks like a defensive battle as the Clippers are without John Collins and welcome a potentially rusty Darius Garland back.

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Clippers' Moneyline

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Clippers’ Moneyline

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Clippers’ Moneyline Spread: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Clippers -1.5 ATS

Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Clippers -1.5 ATS Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total UNDER 215.5



