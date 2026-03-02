Stephen Curry to miss at least five more games with knee issue

Stephen Curry said Saturday he would be out “a little longer” with the runner’s knee issue — officially patella-femoral pain syndrome/bone bruising — that he called “unpredictable.”

That turns out to be at least 10 days — meaning at least five more games — before he is re-evaluated, the team announced.

The Warriors are 4-6 so far in this stretch without Curry and have a bottom-10 offense over that stretch, not surprising given Curry and Jimmy Butler (ACL) are out, leading to issues around shot creation.

Golden State remains the No. 8 seed in the West and has a 2.5-game lead over the LA Clippers (9th) and Portland (10th) to hold on to that easier path through the play-in to the playoffs. That makes the Warriors’ showdown with the Clippers on Monday night on Peacock an especially important game.

When he has played this season, Curry has looked elite averaging 27.2 points and 4.8 assists a game, shooting 39.1% from 3-point range. For the season, the Warriors are 8-13 in games Curry has missed.

