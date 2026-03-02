Stephen Curry to miss at least five more games with knee issue

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Combine
Connor Rogers’ NFL Combine takeaways: Jeremiyah Love could go top five, Jets leaning Arvell Reese?
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona Diamondbacks
What is Pull Air%, and how can it help identify fantasy baseball hitters to target and avoid?
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
2026 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, mock draft results

Top Clips

nbc_bte_ohstate_260302.jpg
Is Ohio State a good bet to make NCAA Tournament?
nbc_roto_lacvgsw_260302.jpg
LAC have ‘advantage’ in betting market vs. GSW
nbc_dps_davidmontgomerytrade_260302.jpg
Reports: Lions agree to trade Montgomery to Texans

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Combine
Connor Rogers’ NFL Combine takeaways: Jeremiyah Love could go top five, Jets leaning Arvell Reese?
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona Diamondbacks
What is Pull Air%, and how can it help identify fantasy baseball hitters to target and avoid?
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
2026 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, mock draft results

Top Clips

nbc_bte_ohstate_260302.jpg
Is Ohio State a good bet to make NCAA Tournament?
nbc_roto_lacvgsw_260302.jpg
LAC have ‘advantage’ in betting market vs. GSW
nbc_dps_davidmontgomerytrade_260302.jpg
Reports: Lions agree to trade Montgomery to Texans

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Stephen Curry to miss at least five more games with knee issue

  
Published March 2, 2026 11:44 AM

Stephen Curry said Saturday he would be out “a little longer” with the runner’s knee issue — officially patella-femoral pain syndrome/bone bruising — that he called “unpredictable.”

That turns out to be at least 10 days — meaning at least five more games — before he is re-evaluated, the team announced.

The Warriors are 4-6 so far in this stretch without Curry and have a bottom-10 offense over that stretch, not surprising given Curry and Jimmy Butler (ACL) are out, leading to issues around shot creation.

Golden State remains the No. 8 seed in the West and has a 2.5-game lead over the LA Clippers (9th) and Portland (10th) to hold on to that easier path through the play-in to the playoffs. That makes the Warriors’ showdown with the Clippers on Monday night on Peacock an especially important game.

When he has played this season, Curry has looked elite averaging 27.2 points and 4.8 assists a game, shooting 39.1% from 3-point range. For the season, the Warriors are 8-13 in games Curry has missed.

Mentions
GSW_Curry_Stephen.jpg Stephen Curry