How to watch Los Angeles Clippers vs. Golden State Warriors: TV, live stream info for Monday’s game

In a Monday night matchup of two teams with preseason title aspirations that now are battling for a play-in spot, the Golden State Warriors will play host to the Los Angeles Clippers on Peacock.

The Warriors (31-29) are eighth in the Western Conference standings and have made the playoffs in 10 of the past 13 seasons (including four championships). Injuries have derailed Golden State, which lost Jimmy Butler for the season to a torn ACL in mid-January.

The Clippers (28-31) are 10th in the conference and have made the playoffs in 12 of the past 14 seasons. Los Angeles has cooled off since a 17-5 run from Dec. 20 through Feb. 2, and its recent struggles have come since the trades of James Harden and Ivica Zubac.

This is the third of four meetings between the teams. They split the first two with each winning at home — the Warriors won 98-79 on Oct. 28, and the Clippers triumphed 103-102 on Jan. 5.

When: Monday, March 2

Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET YouTubeTV : NBCSN

: NBCSN Live Stream: Peacock

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Golden State Warriors preview:

In return for Harden and Zubac, the Clippers received young stars and draft capital. Darius Garland, acquired from the Cleveland Cavaliers for Harden, has yet to make his Clippers debut while recovering from a right toe sprain.

Bennedict Mathurin, who arrived from Indiana as the headliner of the Zubac deal, has been averaging more than 27 points per game off the bench since the All-Star break, and he tied a career high with 38 points in his first home game for Los Angeles (a record for a Clippers player in a home debut).

Kawhi Leonard, who leads the team in scoring at nearly 28 points per game, recently assessed how the team’s championship outlook changed after the trades. “I mean, I think it’s over now,” he said Feb. 20. “It’s the second half, a fourth of the season left. But every day is a day to grow, a day to learn and get better. So you just got to keep looking over time and see in two weeks if we’re getting better and see what happens from there.”

In addition to the loss of Butler, the Warriors also have been navigating life without superstar Steph Curry, who has missed the past nine games with a right knee injury. Golden State is 8-12 this year without Curry, who leads the team in scoring (27.2 points per game) and 3-pointers per game (4.5).

“It’s frustrating not being out there, especially with an injury that doesn’t necessarily have a specific timeline you can trust,” Curry said Feb. 21. “So I’m staying patient, and hopefully back sooner rather than later. We all know the goal is to be healthy come play-in or playoff time, whatever it is. We kind of know where we’re slotted in the standings right now. A lot has happened this year, so we just want to get in a playoff series and have a chance.”

Without their veterans, the Warriors have leaned on young guards Moses Moody and Brandin Podziemski, as well as forward Gui Santos, to buoy their postseason hopes.

