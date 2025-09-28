 Skip navigation
Noticably slimmer Zion Williamson: ‘I haven’t felt like this since college’

  
Published September 28, 2025 11:19 AM

This much is undeniable: Zion Williamson looked thinner and in the best shape we have seen him in a long time at New Orleans Pelicans media day.

New Orleans’ playoff dreams hinge on that new physique translating to Zion not only playing at a high level on the court but actually staying healthy. There is skepticism about that around the league as Zion has played in 65+ games in just one of his six NBA seasons. When he is on the court he produces — Zion averaged 24.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 5.3 assists a game last season, but he played in just 30 games due to a hamstring injury.

As is the case at team media days, Zion said all the right things about getting in shape, working with Pelicans trainer Daniel Bove, and how he feels heading into the season.

“We came up with a plan from boxing to working out on the football field, a lot to just different random workouts. And during that timeframe last year, I really felt a shift in my body to where I would look at him and go, ‘Dude, it feels good to feel good.’ I haven’t felt like this since college, high school, just where I can walk into a gym and I feel good.”

Zion’s teammates echoed that. Wing Trey Murphy III said Zion looked “slimmer than I’ve ever seen him during the summertime, which is always a good sign. And I feel like he’s in a really good place mentally.”

Zion also credited his relationships with the Pelicans’ new head of basketball operations, Joe Dumars, for pushing the change.

“He’s going to hold me accountable, and as he holds me accountable, he’s going to give me a lot of responsibility as well, which I’m excited for,” Williamson said. “I know he’s going to hold me to a really high standard, and if I slip up or anything, I know he’s going to be right there to make sure I get right back on the path...

"[Dumars and GM Troy Weaver] embraced me and I just told them, ‘I’m not going to let y’all down.’ It helped a lot that they really believed in me.”

Again, all the right words, but it feels like a repeat of the sentiments we’ve heard since Zion was drafted No. 1 by the Pelicans back in 2019. Action, not words, matter now. It’s going to take Zion staying healthy and consistently putting up All-Star numbers again — and doing it over the course of the season — before fans and the rest of the league are going to buy in. If that happens, the Pelicans will have decisions to make — he is extension eligible, and teams will call to see if he’s available via trade — but Zion will have to prove he can be there consistently before it’s time to have those conversations.

