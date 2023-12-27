 Skip navigation
Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Nuggets’ Aaron Gordon to miss time after suffering dog bites to hand, face that require 21 stitches

  
Published December 27, 2023 06:08 PM
Golden State Warriors v Denver Nuggets

DENVER, COLORADO - DECEMBER 25: Aaron Gordon #50 of the Denver Nuggets is announced before taking on the Golden State Warriors at Ball Arena on December 25, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Christmas Day, Aaron Gordon took to the court and did what he always does for the Nuggets, including during last year’s NBA Finals — scored 16 points, grabbed 10 rebounds, played solid defense and was an important part of Denver’s win over Golden State.

Later that evening, Gordon was attacked by a dog that left lacerations on his face and shooting hand, the team announced. He will be out as long as he needs to recover, coach Michael Malone added.

Gordon needed 21 stitches after the attack, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic. There are no other details on the attack at this time.

Coach Michael Malone said there is no official timetable for Gordon’s return. Malone and several players said they texted with Gordon after learning of the situation at practice on Wednesday.

The Nuggets are 4-0 in games without Gordon this season with Malone sliding Michael Porter Jr. to power forward and putting Justin Holiday in the starting lineup. The Nuggets face the Grizzlies Thursday then have a tough back-to-back against the Thunder Friday. After that, Charlotte is the next team on the schedule.

