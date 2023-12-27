Nuggets’ Aaron Gordon to miss time after suffering dog bites to hand, face that require 21 stitches

Christmas Day, Aaron Gordon took to the court and did what he always does for the Nuggets, including during last year’s NBA Finals — scored 16 points, grabbed 10 rebounds, played solid defense and was an important part of Denver’s win over Golden State.

Later that evening, Gordon was attacked by a dog that left lacerations on his face and shooting hand, the team announced. He will be out as long as he needs to recover, coach Michael Malone added.

Injury Update:



Aaron Gordon suffered lacerations to his face and hand resulting from a dog bite on December 25th. Aaron is in good condition and will remain away from the team while he recovers.

Additional updates will be provided as necessary.



Gordon needed 21 stitches after the attack, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic. There are no other details on the attack at this time.

Gordon needed 21 stitches after the attack, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic. There are no other details on the attack at this time.

Coach Michael Malone said there is no official timetable for Gordon’s return. Malone and several players said they texted with Gordon after learning of the situation at practice on Wednesday.

Michael Malone on a timetable for Aaron Gordon to return: "Right now it's open ended. We need him to heal inside and out….That's something where you have to heal from the physical, but you also have to heal from the mental and what you just went through."

The Nuggets are 4-0 in games without Gordon this season with Malone sliding Michael Porter Jr. to power forward and putting Justin Holiday in the starting lineup. The Nuggets face the Grizzlies Thursday then have a tough back-to-back against the Thunder Friday. After that, Charlotte is the next team on the schedule.