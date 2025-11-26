 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX 2025 Rd 06 RedBud Michael Mosiman podium celebration.JPG
2025 SuperMotocross 250 Countdown, No. 9: Michael Mosiman
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Declan Farmer
Declan Farmer, Paralympic stars team up with DAWG Nation Hockey Foundation
Reeve Hockey Classic
Paralympian Malik Jones lets the tape come off

Top Clips

nbc_nba_suggsconvo_251125.jpg
Why Suggs makes Magic one of NBA’s ‘best teams’
nbc_nba_losangelestalk_251125.jpg
Harden has ‘turned the clock back’ so far in 2025
nbc_nba_chrispaul_251125.jpg
Paul has been ‘every coach’s dream’ in NBA career

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX 2025 Rd 06 RedBud Michael Mosiman podium celebration.JPG
2025 SuperMotocross 250 Countdown, No. 9: Michael Mosiman
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Declan Farmer
Declan Farmer, Paralympic stars team up with DAWG Nation Hockey Foundation
Reeve Hockey Classic
Paralympian Malik Jones lets the tape come off

Top Clips

nbc_nba_suggsconvo_251125.jpg
Why Suggs makes Magic one of NBA’s ‘best teams’
nbc_nba_losangelestalk_251125.jpg
Harden has ‘turned the clock back’ so far in 2025
nbc_nba_chrispaul_251125.jpg
Paul has been ‘every coach’s dream’ in NBA career

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Orlando’s Jalen Suggs ejected in first half after heated altercation with Andre Drummond, 76ers

  
Published November 25, 2025 10:24 PM

PHILADELPHIA — The Orlando Magic’s Jalen Suggs was ejected with 27 seconds left in the first half of Tuesday night’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers after receiving two technicals during a heated altercation between the teams.

Philadelphia’s Andre Drummond squared off with Orlando’s Wendell Carter Jr. near the Magic’s free-throw line, though no punches were thrown.

Suggs came in and shoved Drummond. Philadelphia’s Jabari Walker got in between the players, and Suggs then took issue with Walker and there was more pushing and shoving.

Drummond, Carter, Parker, and Orlando’s Desmond Bane received technical fouls while Suggs received two.

The Magic dominated the second quarter, outscoring Philadelphia by 26 points in the period to take an 86-60 lead at the break.