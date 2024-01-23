 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti triples in size while staying focused on the small details
Washington Nationals Joey Gallo
Joey Gallo agrees to $5 million, 1-year deal with Nationals, AP source says
Los Angeles Dodgers LHP James Paxton
Report: Left-hander James Paxton agrees to $11 million deal with high-spending Dodgers

Top Clips

nbc_wcbb_iowaosuovertime_240123.jpg
Overtime highlights: Clark, Iowa vs. Ohio State
nbc_cbb_gbghosuiowaaftermath_240123__804871.jpg
Inside ‘chess match’ of OSU, Iowa OT thriller
nbc_cbb_gbghlightninground_240123.jpg
Illinois, MSU headline biggest Big Ten questions

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti triples in size while staying focused on the small details
Washington Nationals Joey Gallo
Joey Gallo agrees to $5 million, 1-year deal with Nationals, AP source says
Los Angeles Dodgers LHP James Paxton
Report: Left-hander James Paxton agrees to $11 million deal with high-spending Dodgers

Top Clips

nbc_wcbb_iowaosuovertime_240123.jpg
Overtime highlights: Clark, Iowa vs. Ohio State
nbc_cbb_gbghosuiowaaftermath_240123__804871.jpg
Inside ‘chess match’ of OSU, Iowa OT thriller
nbc_cbb_gbghlightninground_240123.jpg
Illinois, MSU headline biggest Big Ten questions

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Pacers’ Haliburton to miss at least three more games with hamstring issue

  
Published January 23, 2024 04:57 PM
Boston Celtics v Indiana Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JANUARY 08: Tyrese Haliburton #0 of the Indiana Pacers grimaces after injuring his leg in the first half against the Boston Celtics at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on January 08, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Tyrese Haliburton missed five games with a strained hamstring, an injury that can be tricky to return from. He pushed to be back against Portland last Friday because he wanted to play with newly acquired Pascal Siakam. Except Haliburton didn’t look like himself in that game, then sat out two nights later because he aggravated that same hamstring.

Now he will miss the next three games at least, starting with Tuesday night against Denver, the Pacers announced.

The short-term concern is the All-Star Game, where Haliburton is on pace to be a starter for the East. That is three weeks away. Hopefully, his hamstring will be healthy by then, and he can stand in the spotlight he has earned.

Haliburton has 41 million bigger concerns — that’s how much money he stands to lose if he doesn’t play in 65 games this season and meet the league’s new requirement to make an All-NBA team.

Haliburton signed a max contract extension last summer — five years, $205.9 million — but that number can go up by $41 million if he makes an All-NBA team. If that voting were today, he would. However, after the next three games off he will have missed 12 games this season — miss 18 and he misses out on the extra money. If this hamstring strain takes longer to heal than expected, and/or he has some other minor injury this season that keeps him out a few games, he will not make the threshold.

The Pacers have other concerns, having dropped two straight games and, at 24-19, they have slid to the No. 7 seed and the play-in in the East. This team is not the same without Haliburton’s playmaking and they need him back.

Mentions
Tyrese Haliburton.png Tyrese Haliburton Indiana Pacers Primary Logo Indiana Pacers