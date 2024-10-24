Pacers’ James Wiseman suffers torn left Achilles tendon, out for remainder of season

James Wiseman, the former No. 2 overall pick who signed in Indiana this summer looking to find his footing in the league, is now out for the season after suffering a torn left Achilles tendon on opening night, the team announced.

James Wiseman suffered an injury to his left Achilles tendon last night at Detroit.



An MRI taken earlier today confirmed that Wiseman tore his left Achilles tendon, and the team and Wiseman are working together to evaluate treatment options.



The injury occurred in the first quarter against Detroit when Wiseman was backpedaling down the court after a missed three-point attempt. It was a non-contact injury and Wiseman immediately left the game.

This is a devastating blow for Wiseman, who has battled injuries for much of his career. He missed all of the 2021-22 season due to a knee injury. Wiseman started his career as a much-hyped pick by the Golden State Warriors, who eventually traded him to the Detroit Pistons, where he played a season and a half.

This summer, Wiseman signed a two-year minimum contract deal with the Pacers. He has looked improved during the preseason, averaging 8.5 points and 5.8 rebounds a game in limited minutes (less than 13 a night).

While his contract is only guaranteed for $500,000 of the $2.2 million this season, with the injury the contract likely becomes guaranteed for the season, ESPN’s Bobby Marks notes. The Pacers hold a $2.5 million option for next season.

Myles Turner starts at center for Indiana and now will be backed up by Isaiah Jackson and likely Obi Toppin. The Pacers have an open roster spot and can bring in another center if needed.