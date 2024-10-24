 Skip navigation
Pacers’ James Wiseman suffers torn left Achilles tendon, out for remainder of season

  
Published October 24, 2024 06:12 PM
Memphis Grizzlies v Indiana Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - OCTOBER 14: James Wiseman #13 of the Indiana Pacers looks on in the third quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies during a preseason game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on October 14, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Getty Images

James Wiseman, the former No. 2 overall pick who signed in Indiana this summer looking to find his footing in the league, is now out for the season after suffering a torn left Achilles tendon on opening night, the team announced.

The injury occurred in the first quarter against Detroit when Wiseman was backpedaling down the court after a missed three-point attempt. It was a non-contact injury and Wiseman immediately left the game.

This is a devastating blow for Wiseman, who has battled injuries for much of his career. He missed all of the 2021-22 season due to a knee injury. Wiseman started his career as a much-hyped pick by the Golden State Warriors, who eventually traded him to the Detroit Pistons, where he played a season and a half.

This summer, Wiseman signed a two-year minimum contract deal with the Pacers. He has looked improved during the preseason, averaging 8.5 points and 5.8 rebounds a game in limited minutes (less than 13 a night).

While his contract is only guaranteed for $500,000 of the $2.2 million this season, with the injury the contract likely becomes guaranteed for the season, ESPN’s Bobby Marks notes. The Pacers hold a $2.5 million option for next season.

Myles Turner starts at center for Indiana and now will be backed up by Isaiah Jackson and likely Obi Toppin. The Pacers have an open roster spot and can bring in another center if needed.

