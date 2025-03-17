Paul George officially out for season after injections in troublesome knee, groin

Teams around the league took notice after Utah was hit with a $100,000 fine for not playing Lauri Markkanen in violation of the NBA’s Player Participation Policy. It’s not that teams are going to stop tanking, they are just going to make sure it looks legitimate when they do it. Which brings us to Philadelphia.

The Philadelphia 76ers announced Monday that Paul George “has received injections in both his left adductor muscle and left knee” and will be out through the end of the season. This was expected when it was reported last week George was consulting with physicians.

It seems a fitting end to a disappointing season for the nine-time All-Star. George has been out since March 6 due to a groin injury. He’s been playing through knee issues all season — he hyperextended his knee in the preseason and again in November, which is why he’s been limited to 41 games this season.

With Joel Embiid out for the season and the 76ers tanking — trying to hold on to their top-six protected pick — getting George these shots and sitting him for the rest of the season is the smart move, both short and long-term.

George signed a four-year, $212 million max contract to come to Philadelphia last summer. However, he has not lived up to that contract due to injuries and is averaging 16.2 points a game (his fewest since 2012) and struggling with other aspects of his game.

Philly is locked into the massive contracts of George and Embiid and will run it back next season. The best thing Sixers fans can hope for is for that duo to get healthy and come in next season ready to look like the contender everyone expected them to be this season.