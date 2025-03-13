Paul George done for season? He’s consulting with doctors on options for groin, knee injuries.

Paul George has missed the last four 76ers games with a groin injury. Combine that with George’s ongoing knee issues — he hyperextended his knee in the preseason and again in November — and he has been limited to 41 games total this season (15 games where George, Joel Embiid, and Tyrese Maxey all played).

It’s been a lot. Now, George is meeting with doctors this week to come up with a treatment plan for his groin and knee, “including a possible procedure,” reports Shams Charania of ESPN. A decision is expected early next week.

Considering that Joel Embiid is out for the season and the 76ers are tanking, trying to hold on to their top-six protected pick, it would be stunning if George stepped on an NBA court again this season.

In the wake of the Utah Jazz getting fined $100,000 for not playing Lauri Markkanen in violation of the league’s Player Participation Policy, you can be sure teams are ensuring they follow the appropriate guidelines in sitting star players. This has the feel of the 76ers making sure they don’t get hit with a fine.

Last summer George signed a four-year, $212 million max contract to come to Philadelphia, however, injuries have held him back from playing at the level he did last season for the Clippers. George is averaging 16.2 points a game (his fewest since 2012) and has struggled defensively and across the board. With his contract and the massive extension that Joel Embiid got — two nearly untradable contracts right now — the 76ers are pot committed to this core. They are better off getting the high draft pick (lottery gods willing), getting healthy with their stars and players like Jaren McCain (who was having a standout rookie season until he tore a meniscus), and making a run at things again next season.