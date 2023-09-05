 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Colorado University Football and the Dieon Sanders Show
Week 2 CFB Early Line Movement Analysis
  • FrotonBW.jpg Eric Froton
    ,
  • FrotonBW.jpg Eric Froton
    ,
2023 US Open Championships Day 7
Coco Gauff reaches U.S. Open semifinals, youngest American to do so since 1999
WEIGHTLIFTING-OLY-2020-2021-TOKYO
American Jourdan Delacruz earns first world weightlifting championships medals

Top Clips

New_York_Jets_Defense.jpg
Reed makes historic predictions for Jets defense
nbc_bfa_deionsanders_230905.jpg
Sanders deserves to talk his talk after TCU upset
nbc_pk_awardspredictions_230905.jpg
King shares his 2023 NFL awards predictions

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Colorado University Football and the Dieon Sanders Show
Week 2 CFB Early Line Movement Analysis
  • FrotonBW.jpg Eric Froton
    ,
  • FrotonBW.jpg Eric Froton
    ,
2023 US Open Championships Day 7
Coco Gauff reaches U.S. Open semifinals, youngest American to do so since 1999
WEIGHTLIFTING-OLY-2020-2021-TOKYO
American Jourdan Delacruz earns first world weightlifting championships medals

Top Clips

New_York_Jets_Defense.jpg
Reed makes historic predictions for Jets defense
nbc_bfa_deionsanders_230905.jpg
Sanders deserves to talk his talk after TCU upset
nbc_pk_awardspredictions_230905.jpg
King shares his 2023 NFL awards predictions

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Pelicans’ Trey Murphy III suffers meniscus injury during workout, undergoing testing

  
Published September 5, 2023 04:24 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder v New Orleans Pelicans - Play-In Tournament

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - APRIL 12: Trey Murphy III #25 of the New Orleans Pelicans reacts against the Oklahoma City Thunder during a game at the Smoothie King Center on April 12, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Ask front office people about under-the-radar young players who could become stars and the name Trey Murphy III comes up early and often. The 6'9" wing averaged 14.5 points a game last season in New Orleans, shot 40.6% from 3, and is an improving defender. On a team with bigger names, this is the guy many front offices covet, and it’s not a coincidence he was invited to be part of the USA Select team this summer (which trained and went against Team USA before it took off for the World Cup).

Which is why it’s bad news that Murphy went down with an injured meniscus at a workout at the team’s facilities Tuesday, a story broken by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN (and since confirmed by others).

The severity of the injury is not yet known and Murphy is undergoing further testing.

If his knee requires surgery, Murphy would be out a couple of months and would miss the start of the NBA season. If he is out, that would be a blow to a Pelican’s team that needs floor spacing around Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram, and was counting on Murphy’s shooting to help provide it.

Murphy was the No. 17 pick in the 2021 draft and became a starter with the Pelicans last year, in his second season. After this season he will be extension eligible.

Mentions
Trey Murphy III.jpg Trey Murphy III New Orleans Pelicans Primary Logo New Orleans Pelicans