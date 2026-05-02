Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics Game 7: What to look for in latest chapter of historic rivalry

Joel Embiid is sick of losing to Boston — he has been eliminated from the playoffs three times by them.

He’s not as sick of it as 76ers fans, who have seen their team lose six straight playoff series to the Celtics, and Philly hasn’t beaten its Boston rivals in the playoffs since “E.T. the Extraterrestrial” was in theaters and Commodore 64s were the hottest home computer on the market (1982).

“I’ve been playing these guys for so long, I’m tired of losing to them…,” Embiid said after he and the 76ers took Game 6 fairly comfortably and forced a Game 7 on Sunday. “We have a chance to accomplish something special.”

Boston was in control of the 2026 version of this rivalry, but Joel Embiid’s return from an appendectomy, combined with a defensive shift from Philadelphia, changed everything. Now Philadelphia is on the doorstep of becoming just the 15th team to come from 3-1 down to win a series, and the first since Denver in the bubble in 2020.

What should fans look for in this Game 7? Here’s everything you need to know.

When is 76ers vs. Celtics Game 7?

Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. Eastern at the TD Garden in Boston. You can watch the game on NBC or Peacock, it will air just after the coverage of the 152nd Kentucky Derby on NBC.

History of 76ers vs. Celtics Game 7s

Sunday will be a record ninth Game 7 between these franchises, with Boston leading 6-2 heading into this season. For a more detailed look at those Game 7s and the rivalry, follow this link to our story on the history.

Joel Embiid

Embiid’s return earlier than expected from an appendectomy — despite complications he was willing to talk about — changed this series. Mostly because Boston has nobody who can cover him when he’s playing like the MVP version of himself — and he’s pretty close to that.

Embiid is averaging 26 points, 8 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game in his three games this series.

Embiid’s return was not perfectly smooth. In his first game back, Game 4, the 76ers’ offense was off balance as they tried to feed Embiid and find a comfort level playing off him. It was to be expected. The combination of Embiid, Paul George and Tyrese Maxey played just 21 games together this season due to injuries and George’s 25-game suspension.

However, by Game 5, Nick Nurse had a plan in place, and Philadelphia executed it. They let Embiid go to work in isolation more, regardless of who was guarding him, because Boston has nobody who can. When Boston adjusted and started bringing hard doubles at Embiid in Game 6, he found open teammates, and the offense flowed.

Still not sure how Joel Embiid saw Kelly Oubre Jr. AND made a perfect behind-the-back pass. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/vQQtHbTwBp — NBA on NBC and Peacock (@NBAonNBC) May 1, 2026

Philadelphia has been led this series by All-Star Tyrese Maxey, who is averaging 26.3 points and 6.5 assists per game through six games. Paul George has played like the All-Star version of himself, averaging 18.2 points and seven rebounds a night while playing stellar defense. Rookie VJ Edgecombe is pitching in 13.8 points a night and is making plays.

VJ Edgecombe can reach a DIFFERENT LEVEL of speed.



The rookie takes the court with his 76ers for Game 7 against the Celtics, Saturday 7:30pm ET on NBC and Peacock. pic.twitter.com/j9mtsB312u — NBA on NBC and Peacock (@NBAonNBC) May 1, 2026

Philadelphia has matchup advantages in this series, and, to its credit — unlike Boston — the 76ers are exploiting them.

Boston 3-point Shooting

Sometimes it’s just this simple: The Celtics shot 12-of-41 (29.3%) from 3-point range in Game 6. The Celtics are averaging 20 made 3-pointers per game in their three wins, compared to just 12 in their three losses, and in all three of those Celtics’ losses they have shot under 30% from beyond the arc.

Give the 76ers perimeter defense credit for some of that. Starting in Game 5, Philadelphia made a point of emphasis taking away the 3-pointer (or at least strongly contesting every shot — Philly dared Boston to beat them any other way. That has not happened. No team is more reliant on the 3-point shot than Boston, and if those shots aren’t falling Sunday, it’s going to be a long day for the Celtics and their fans.

Which gets to the other thing Boston needs.

Can one of the Jays take over?

The last time these two teams met in a Game 7, it was 2023, and it was the Jayson Tatum game — he scored 51, the most ever in a Game 7.

THE JAYSON TATUM GAME 🗣️



51 PTS (Game 7 NBA record)

13 REB

5 AST

6 3PM



Celtics advance to the ECF ‼️#NBAPlayoffs presented by @GooglePixel_US pic.twitter.com/Y8UT8jC1lV — NBA (@NBA) May 14, 2023

Tatum was asked after Game 6 if he was “bummed” the Celtics could not close it out in six and now was headed to a Game 7.

“Bummed to say it’s going to Game 7? No, I’m not bummed,” Tatum said, then referenced the Achilles he tore last playoffs that kept him out most of this season. “I was out for 50 weeks. I wasn’t able to play basketball. So I get another opportunity to play the game that I love.”

For Boston’s offense to thrive, one of Tatum or Jaylen Brown needs to get hot, drive and touch the paint, then either score (some midrange jumpers will work) or draw defenders and kick-out to open shooters at the arc.

Payton Pritchard has played well for Boston in this series, averaging 14.8 points per game. Derrick White has struggled with his shot, averaging 8.7 points a game on 30.9% shooting, and Boston could really use him to get going.

